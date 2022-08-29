Menu
2017 Ford Escape

66,896 KM

Details Description Features

$24,999

+ tax & licensing
Match Auto Market

204-615-6979

4WD 4dr SE

Location

231 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

66,896KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9268609
  • Stock #: 440726
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GD6HUB07701

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
Vehicle Description

High-Value Options:

  • 66,000 KM
  • Accident-Free
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Heated Seats
  • Sunroof

3 Month/5000 KM Powertrain Warranty on every vehicle! 3-month warranty price is included in advertised price. Extended Warranties Available (Extended warranty prices not included)

Every vehicle sold at Match is clean title. We do not sell ANY rebuilt vehicles. We also provide a verified CarFax report with each vehicle.

Financing available, please visit www.matchautomarket.ca

Dealer permit: 4858

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

