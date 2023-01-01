$25,000+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Escape
SE
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
204-272-6161
$25,000
- VIN: 1FMCU9GD3HUE78136
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black[Shadow Black]
- Interior Colour Charcoal Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 77,069 KM
Vehicle Description
Hi friend! It's time to beat inflation and upgrade your ride with Ride Time this February. Our exclusive "Unflation Event is here to help you save big on top-quality used vehicles. With an average of 100 cars always priced under $30,000 in stock, we have the selection and pricing options to meet your needs and budget. All of our vehicles are reconditioned above industry standards and priced below market value, ensuring you get the most value for your money. Plus, they come with a fresh Manitoba Safety inspection, a free CarFax history report, and our "Oil 4 Life Program" which saves you approximately $200 per year. And as the only dealership in Manitoba that offers AIR MILES® Reward Miles! If you're not local, don't worry we ship all over the world, making it easier than ever to get behind the wheel of your new ride. And if you have a trade-in, we welcome it! To apply for financing or buy online for a contactless experience, visit https://fast.ridetime.ca. Our team is available 24/7 via text 204-400-1965 or on Facebook Messenger https://m.me/ridetime to provide support and help you find the perfect car for your needs and budget. Don't miss out on this limited-time opportunity to save big on top-quality used vehicles. Visit us in-store or shop online now and beat inflation with Ride Time come in today and drive away in a new ride!
