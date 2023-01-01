$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Ride Time
2017 Ford Escape
2017 Ford Escape
SE
Location
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
141,202KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9622825
- Stock #: 23048
- VIN: 1FMCU0GD3HUE78603
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray[Magnetic]
- Interior Colour Charcoal Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23048
- Mileage 141,202 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Ride Time
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8