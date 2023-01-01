$25,712 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 7 , 7 0 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 9778951

9778951 Stock #: 87924

87924 VIN: 1FMCU0GDXHUB09222

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 67,708 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Smart Device Integration Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Temporary spare tire Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Additional Features Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Driver Restriction Features Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.