$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 5 , 1 4 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 9850538

9850538 Stock #: 17FE24936

17FE24936 VIN: 1FMCU9G93HUB24936

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Beige

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 145,147 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.