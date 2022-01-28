Menu
2017 Ford Expedition

126,270 KM

Details

$40,000

+ tax & licensing
Ride Time

204-272-6161

XLT

Location

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

126,270KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8258055
  • Stock #: 22073
  • VIN: 1FMJU1JT3HEA67306

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White[Oxford White]
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 126,270 KM

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

