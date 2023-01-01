$29,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-661-9555
2017 Ford Explorer
XLT Technology Pkg | Sync 3
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
$29,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10035471
- Stock #: F546CR
- VIN: 1FM5K8D82HGD72615
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Metallic
- Interior Colour Ebony Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # F546CR
- Mileage 94,482 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Ford Explorer XLT Blind Spot | Power Liftgate 3.5L V6 Ti-VCT 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift 4WD Magnetic Metallic
Key Features
- XLT Technology Pkg
- Voice Activated Navigation
- Heated Front Seats
- Dual Zone Auto A/C
- Remote Vehicle Start
- Power Liftgate w/Foot Activation
- SYNC 3
- Blind Spot Detection
- Reverse Camera System
- Reverse Sensing System
4WD, ABS Brakes, Auto-Dimming Driver's Sideview Mirror, Automatic Temperature Control, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Block Heater, Delay-Off Headlights, Equipment Group 201A, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Foot-Activated Hands-Free Power Liftgate, Four Wheel Independent Suspension, Front Dual Zone A/C, Front Fog Lights, Fully Automatic Headlights, Heated Door Mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Inflatable Rear Seatbelts, Leather Steering Wheel, Occupant Sensing Airbag, Power Door Mirrors, Power Driver Seat, Power Windows, Radio Data System, Rear Window Wiper, Remote Keyless Entry, Security System, Speed Control, Speed-Sensing Steering, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Traction Control, Trailer Tow Package (Class III), Turn Signal Indicator Mirrors, Voice-Activated Navigation System, XLT Technology Feature Bundle.
Reviews:
* Commonly praised are the Explorers solid and sturdy feel on rougher roads, a smooth and refined powertrain, abundance of high-tech features, great-looking cabin with high-quality feel, and overall easy-to-drive character. Performance is rated well, especially with six-cylinder models. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
What is Market Value Pricing? Market Value Pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our Pre-Owned vehicles, all the time.
Technology Meets Common Sense = Pre-Owned Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour to ensure that every single customer receives real time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell.
We dont play pricing Games = We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers.
Youll save Time & Money = For a complimentary Market Value Pricing Analysis on any pre-owned in stock vehicle just ask one of our Product Advisors.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We know that our customers do not want to purchase someone elses problem so a basic Motor Vehicle Inspection and a quick wash just isnt good enough. We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard.
Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Plus, lots more.
Still not convinced. Here are some of the extras you get from us:
- Lien Search
- Vehicle History Report
- Accident/Damage Report
- Stolen Vehicle Report
- Available Extended Warranties
- Relaxed "Low Pressure" Sales Experience
- Free Trade-In Appraisals
- Finance Pre-Approval Service
- Free Credit Report Review and Counseling
- On-Site Service Department
- Available Vehicle Protection Products
- Available Loan Protection Products
- Chartered Bank Financing
- Special Financing - Fresh Start Credit Recovery Program
- Member of the Better Business Bureau
- Member of the Used Car Dealers Association
- Pet Friendly Facility
Call us at 204-296-8868 or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Dealer permit #4454
Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Exterior
Interior
Safety
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.