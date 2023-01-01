2017 Ford Explorer

Sale $30,399 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 6 , 7 6 2 K M Used

10085019 Stock #: F554VR

F554VR VIN: 1FM5K8D87HGA05368

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK

Interior Colour Ebony Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F554VR

Mileage 86,762 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Block Heater Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Engine: 3.5L Ti-VCT V6 Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Auto Locking Hubs Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive 200 Amp Alternator 3.65 Axle Ratio 58-Amp/Hr 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 70.4 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 2,794 kgs (6,160 lbs) Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Exterior Fog Lights DEEP TINTED GLASS Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround Tires: P245/60R18 AS BSW Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Chrome Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Compass Leather Steering Wheel PERIMETER ALARM 60/40 split-folding rear seat w/trunk pass-thru Dual covered visor vanity mirrors Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Front Centre Armrest Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Roof rack side rails Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Cloth Door Trim Insert Passenger visor vanity mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor 4 12V DC Power Outlets Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer KEYPAD Seats w/Premium Cloth Back Material 8-Way Driver Seat 8-Way Passenger Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Premium Cloth 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Remote Engine Start Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer Security Remote keyless entry w/content theft system Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Passenger Knee Airbag Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Back-Up Camera w/Washer Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Streaming Audio Additional Features AppLink SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front/Rear Manual Fold Into Floor and 3 Fixed Head Restraints Manual Recline 8" LCD touch screen in centre stack w/swiping and pinch-to-zoom capabilities 911 Assist and 1 smart charging USB port

