2017 Ford Explorer

96,374 KM

Details

$28,990

+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Explorer

Limited 7 Passenger | Local Vehicle | Low Kilometers

2017 Ford Explorer

Limited 7 Passenger | Local Vehicle | Low Kilometers

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

Sale

$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
96,374KM
VIN 1FM5K8F88HGC72774

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 96,374 KM

Vehicle Description

Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.



Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!

When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.



Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!

People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!



Dealer permit #4454
Dealer permit #4454

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Engine: 3.5L Ti-VCT V6
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Auto Locking Hubs
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
200 Amp Alternator
3.65 Axle Ratio
70.4 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,794 kgs (6,160 lbs)
72-Amp/Hr 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control

Exterior

Fog Lights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Roof Rack Rails Only
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Tires: P255/50R20 AS BSW
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Chrome Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Interior

Compass
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Cargo Net
Driver Information Centre
Dual covered visor vanity mirrors
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Passenger visor vanity mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
KEYPAD
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front, Power Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Safety

PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Passenger Knee Airbag
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Front Camera w/Washer
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front/Rear
Manual Fold Into Floor and 3 Fixed Head Restraints
Manual Recline
Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-XXXX

204-661-9555

$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2017 Ford Explorer