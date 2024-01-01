Menu
Beautifully detailed and just arriving on our lot is this fully loaded 7 passenger 2017 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD. Perfect for Canada and affordability this ford comes with a 3.5L V6 and a 4WD drive train with tons of life left. 

Come down to our dealership  The Car Guy Inc at 2850 Dugald Road to check it out!!!

Some of the premium features Includes:

Engine: 3.5L Ti-VCT V6
Semi Leather Interior
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Back up camera
Remote Keyless Entry and Push Button Start
Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls
SYNC w/MyFord Touch -inc: 2 driver configurable 4.2 colour LCD displays in cluster, 8 LCD colour touch-screen in centre stack, smart charging USB ports (2).
Bluetooth Wireless Phone Connectivity
Block Heater
Heated front seats
8-Way Power Driver Seat and 6-Way Power Passenger seat
Cruise Control

and many more

Contact us now @

Office # (204) 255-1297 

Toll Free # 1-866-439-2295 

Direct Sales # (204) 881-5932 

Email: sales@winnipegcarguy.ca 

Address: 2850 Dugald Road.

   Hours: 10AM -6PM Monday to Friday

               10-5 on Saturdays!

2017 Ford Explorer

216,600 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Explorer

4WD 4dr XLT

2017 Ford Explorer

4WD 4dr XLT

Location

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

204-255-1297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
216,600KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FM5K8D8XHGA38641

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # HGA38641
  • Mileage 216,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer# 4660

 

Fresh Safety

Fully Loaded

Excellent condition.

Beautifully detailed and just arriving on our lot is this fully loaded 7 passenger 2017 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD. Perfect for Canada and affordability this ford comes with a 3.5L V6 and a 4WD drive train with tons of life left. 

Come down to our dealership  "The Car Guy Inc" at 2850 Dugald Road to check it out!!!

Some of the premium features Includes:

  • Engine: 3.5L Ti-VCT V6
  • Semi Leather Interior
  • Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
  • Back up camera
  • Remote Keyless Entry and Push Button Start
  • Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls
  • SYNC w/MyFord Touch -inc: 2 driver configurable 4.2" colour LCD displays in cluster, 8" LCD colour touch-screen in centre stack, smart charging USB ports (2).
  • Bluetooth Wireless Phone Connectivity
  • Block Heater
  • Heated front seats
  • 8-Way Power Driver Seat and 6-Way Power Passenger seat
  • Cruise Control

and many more

Contact us now @

Office # (204) 255-1297 

Toll Free # 1-866-439-2295 

Direct Sales # (204) 881-5932 

Email: sales@winnipegcarguy.ca 

Address: 2850 Dugald Road.

   Hours: 10AM -6PM Monday to Friday

               10-5 on Saturdays!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

The Car Guy Inc

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

Call Dealer

204-255-XXXX

(click to show)

204-255-1297

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Car Guy Inc

204-255-1297

2017 Ford Explorer