2017 Ford Explorer
4WD 4dr XLT
Location
The Car Guy Inc
2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5
204-255-1297
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # HGA38641
- Mileage 216,600 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer# 4660
Fresh Safety
Fully Loaded
Excellent condition.
Beautifully detailed and just arriving on our lot is this fully loaded 7 passenger 2017 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD. Perfect for Canada and affordability this ford comes with a 3.5L V6 and a 4WD drive train with tons of life left.
Come down to our dealership "The Car Guy Inc" at 2850 Dugald Road to check it out!!!
Some of the premium features Includes:
- Engine: 3.5L Ti-VCT V6
- Semi Leather Interior
- Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
- Back up camera
- Remote Keyless Entry and Push Button Start
- Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls
- SYNC w/MyFord Touch -inc: 2 driver configurable 4.2" colour LCD displays in cluster, 8" LCD colour touch-screen in centre stack, smart charging USB ports (2).
- Bluetooth Wireless Phone Connectivity
- Block Heater
- Heated front seats
- 8-Way Power Driver Seat and 6-Way Power Passenger seat
- Cruise Control
and many more
Contact us now @
Office # (204) 255-1297
Toll Free # 1-866-439-2295
Direct Sales # (204) 881-5932
Email: sales@winnipegcarguy.ca
Address: 2850 Dugald Road.
Hours: 10AM -6PM Monday to Friday
10-5 on Saturdays!
Vehicle Features
204-255-1297