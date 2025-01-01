$23,991+ taxes & licensing
2017 Ford Explorer
Platinum
Location
Silverline Motors
1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3
204-509-0008
$23,991
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour WHITE GOLD
- Interior Colour Ebony Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # B84204
- Mileage 122,677 KM
Vehicle Description
***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?***
*FINANCING AVAILABLE*
*CLEAN TITLE ONLY*
*TRADE-INS WELCOME*
*7 DAY INSURANCE*
*3 MONTH WARRANTY/5000KM LIMITED POWERTRAIN WARRANTY*
*MB SAFETY*
*NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE*
*D#4140* ****
***EXTREMELY RARE, LOW MILEAGE, ACCIDENT FREE, PREVIOUSLY A CUSTOM ORDER VEHICLE DIRECT FROM FORD, PLATINUM TRIM LEVEL! 3.5 ECOBOOST WITH AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION AND AWD, 7 PASSENGER, NAVIGATION, FRONT AND REAR CAMS, BLUETOOTH, REAR DVD PLAYERS, FRONT AND REAR HEATED SEATS, FRONT COOLED SEATS, ADJUSTABLE PEDALS, POWER TRUNK, CLIMATE CONTROL, MASSAGING FRONT SEATS, AM FM CD, DIGITAL CLUSTER, TINTED GLASS, PLATINUM LEATHER EMBOSSED SEATS, POWER THIRD ROW SEATS, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, REMOTE STARTER, WHITE PLATINUM TRI-COAT PAINT, 20' NEW BLACK WHEELS, NEW TIRES, FULLY SERVICED, FRESH OIL CHANGE, WILL GO HOME WITH A NEW SAFETY, WARRANTY AND 2 KEYS! PRIDE OF OWNERSHIP EVIDENT!
*****VALUE PRICED AT $23,991+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED******
*****VIEW AT SILVERLINE MOTORS, 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST******
*****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008*****
INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning: automatic climate control, Front air conditioning zones: dual, Rear air conditioning: independently controlled, Rear air conditioning zones: single, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Knee airbags: front passenger, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front / rear / third row, Antenna type: diversity / mast, Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / iPod/iPhone / USB, Digital sound processing, In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc, Premium brand: Sony, Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / touch screen display / voice operated, Radio data system, Satellite radio: SiriusXM, Speed sensitive volume control, Surround sound: 5.1, Total speakers: 12, Watts: 500, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Emergency braking preparation, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Power brakes, Rear brake type: ventilated disc, Armrests: rear center with cupholders, Center console trim: leather, Dash trim: alloy / leather / simulated wood, Door sill trim: illuminated scuff plate, Door trim: alloy / leather / simulated wood, Floor mat material: carpet, Floor material: carpet, Floor mats: front / rear, Heated steering wheel, Interior accents: wood, Shift knob trim: leather, Steering wheel trim: leather / wood, Active parking system: semi-automatic, Adaptive cruise control, Adjustable pedals: power, Ambient lighting, Assist handle: front / rear, Capless fuel filler system, Cargo area light, Center console: front console with armrest and storage, Cupholders: front / rear / third row, Keypad entry, Memorized settings: 3 driver / adjustable pedals / driver seat / driver side mirror / liftgate, Multi-function remote: proximity entry system / trunk release, One-touch windows: 1, Overhead console: front, Power outlet(s): 115V rear / 12V cargo area / 12V front, Power steering, Power windows: lockout button, Push-button start, Reading lights: front / rear / third row, Rearview mirror: auto-dimming, Remote engine start, Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / paddle shifter / phone / voice control, Storage: accessory hook / cargo net / cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback / sunglasses holder, Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener, Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating, Body side moldings: chrome, Door handle color: chrome, Exhaust: dual tip, Exhaust tip color: chrome, Fender lip moldings: black, Front bumper color: body-color, Grille color: chrome, Mirror color: chrome, Rear bumper color: body-color, Rear spoiler: roofline, Rear spoiler color: body-color, Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate / power operated / sensor-activated, Rocker panel color: black, Skid plate(s): front / rear, Window trim: black, Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration / Google POIs / Google search / SiriusXM Travel Link, Infotainment: SYNC, Infotainment screen size: 8 in., Smartphone integration: Android Auto / Apple CarPlay, Clock, Compass, Digital odometer, External temperature display, Fuel economy display: MPG / range, Gauge: tachometer, Instrument cluster screen size: 4.2 in. (dual), Multi-function display, Trip odometer, Warnings and reminders: low fuel level / low oil level / maintenance due, Daytime running lights, Exterior entry lights: approach lamps / puddle lamps, Front fog lights: LED, Headlights: auto delay off / auto high beam dimmer / auto on/off / LED / wiper activated, Taillights: LED, Side mirror adjustments: power / power folding, Side mirrors: heated / integrated turn signals, 4WD type: full time, Battery: maintenance-free, Battery rating: 650 CCA, Battery saver, Drive mode selector, Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping / one-touch open/close / power glass / power sunshade / tilt/slide, Rear moonroof / sunroof: power glass, Roof rails: chrome, Blind spot safety: sensor/alert, Camera system: front / rearview, Camera system washer: front / rear, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Cross traffic alert: rear, Crumple zones: front, Impact sensor: door unlock / post-collision safety system, Lane deviation sensors, Lane keeping assist, Parking sensors: front / rear, Pre-collision warning system: audible warning / visual warning, Programmable safety key, Rearview monitor: in dash, Emergency locking retractors: front / rear, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Inflatable seatbelts: rear, Rear seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters: front, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Seatbelt warning sensor: front, Third row seatbelts: 3-point, Driver seat: cooled / heated, Driver seat power adjustments: 10 / height / lumbar / reclining, Front headrests: 2 / adjustable, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat: cooled / heated, Passenger seat power adjustments: 10 / height / lumbar / reclining, Rear headrests: 3 / adjustable, Rear seat: heated, Rear seat folding: flat / split, Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining, Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench, Third row headrests: 2 / adjustable, Third row seat folding: fold flat into floor / power / split, Third row seat type: 50-50 split bench, Upholstery: premium leather, Upholstery accents: perforated, Anti-theft system: alarm / perimeter alarm / vehicle immobilizer, Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking, Hill holder control, Off-road driving assist: hill descent, Roll stability control, Stability control, Traction control, Trailer stability control, Front shock type: twin-tube gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar: diameter 32 mm, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear shock type: twin-tube gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 22 mm, Rear suspension classification: independent, Rear suspension type: multi-link, Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated / with read function, Hands-free phone call integration: voice operated, Navigation data: real time traffic, Navigation system: touch screen display / voice operated, Wireless data link: Bluetooth, Tow hooks: front, Trailer hitch: Class III, Trailer wiring: 4-pin / 7-pin, Spare tire mount location: inside, Spare tire size: temporary, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Wheels: aluminum alloy with painted accents, Front wipers: rain sensing / speed sensitive / variable intermittent, Liftgate window: fixed, Power windows, Rear privacy glass, Rear wiper: dual speed / with washer, Window defogger: rear
