2017 Ford Explorer

***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?*** *FINANCING AVAILABLE* *CLEAN TITLE ONLY* *TRADE-INS WELCOME* *7 DAY INSURANCE* *3 MONTH WARRANTY/5000KM LIMITED POWERTRAIN WARRANTY* *MB SAFETY* *NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE* *D#4140* **** ***EXTREMELY RARE, LOW MILEAGE, ACCIDENT FREE, PREVIOUSLY A CUSTOM ORDER VEHICLE DIRECT FROM FORD, PLATINUM TRIM LEVEL! 3.5 ECOBOOST WITH AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION AND AWD, 7 PASSENGER, NAVIGATION, FRONT AND REAR CAMS, BLUETOOTH, REAR DVD PLAYERS, FRONT AND REAR HEATED SEATS, FRONT COOLED SEATS, ADJUSTABLE PEDALS, POWER TRUNK, CLIMATE CONTROL, MASSAGING FRONT SEATS, AM FM CD, DIGITAL CLUSTER, TINTED GLASS, PLATINUM LEATHER EMBOSSED SEATS, POWER THIRD ROW SEATS, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, REMOTE STARTER, WHITE PLATINUM TRI-COAT PAINT, 20 NEW BLACK WHEELS, NEW TIRES, FULLY SERVICED, FRESH OIL CHANGE, WILL GO HOME WITH A NEW SAFETY, WARRANTY AND 2 KEYS! PRIDE OF OWNERSHIP EVIDENT! *****VALUE PRICED AT $23,991+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED****** *****VIEW AT SILVERLINE MOTORS, 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST****** *****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008***** INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning: automatic climate control, Front air conditioning zones: dual, Rear air conditioning: independently controlled, Rear air conditioning zones: single, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Knee airbags: front passenger, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front / rear / third row, Antenna type: diversity / mast, Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / iPod/iPhone / USB, Digital sound processing, In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc, Premium brand: Sony, Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / touch screen display / voice operated, Radio data system, Satellite radio: SiriusXM, Speed sensitive volume control, Surround sound: 5.1, Total speakers: 12, Watts: 500, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Emergency braking preparation, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Power brakes, Rear brake type: ventilated disc, Armrests: rear center with cupholders, Center console trim: leather, Dash trim: alloy / leather / simulated wood, Door sill trim: illuminated scuff plate, Door trim: alloy / leather / simulated wood, Floor mat material: carpet, Floor material: carpet, Floor mats: front / rear, Heated steering wheel, Interior accents: wood, Shift knob trim: leather, Steering wheel trim: leather / wood, Active parking system: semi-automatic, Adaptive cruise control, Adjustable pedals: power, Ambient lighting, Assist handle: front / rear, Capless fuel filler system, Cargo area light, Center console: front console with armrest and storage, Cupholders: front / rear / third row, Keypad entry, Memorized settings: 3 driver / adjustable pedals / driver seat / driver side mirror / liftgate, Multi-function remote: proximity entry system / trunk release, One-touch windows: 1, Overhead console: front, Power outlet(s): 115V rear / 12V cargo area / 12V front, Power steering, Power windows: lockout button, Push-button start, Reading lights: front / rear / third row, Rearview mirror: auto-dimming, Remote engine start, Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / paddle shifter / phone / voice control, Storage: accessory hook / cargo net / cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback / sunglasses holder, Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener, Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating, Body side moldings: chrome, Door handle color: chrome, Exhaust: dual tip, Exhaust tip color: chrome, Fender lip moldings: black, Front bumper color: body-color, Grille color: chrome, Mirror color: chrome, Rear bumper color: body-color, Rear spoiler: roofline, Rear spoiler color: body-color, Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate / power operated / sensor-activated, Rocker panel color: black, Skid plate(s): front / rear, Window trim: black, Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration / Google POIs / Google search / SiriusXM Travel Link, Infotainment: SYNC, Infotainment screen size: 8 in., Smartphone integration: Android Auto / Apple CarPlay, Clock, Compass, Digital odometer, External temperature display, Fuel economy display: MPG / range, Gauge: tachometer, Instrument cluster screen size: 4.2 in. (dual), Multi-function display, Trip odometer, Warnings and reminders: low fuel level / low oil level / maintenance due, Daytime running lights, Exterior entry lights: approach lamps / puddle lamps, Front fog lights: LED, Headlights: auto delay off / auto high beam dimmer / auto on/off / LED / wiper activated, Taillights: LED, Side mirror adjustments: power / power folding, Side mirrors: heated / integrated turn signals, 4WD type: full time, Battery: maintenance-free, Battery rating: 650 CCA, Battery saver, Drive mode selector, Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping / one-touch open/close / power glass / power sunshade / tilt/slide, Rear moonroof / sunroof: power glass, Roof rails: chrome, Blind spot safety: sensor/alert, Camera system: front / rearview, Camera system washer: front / rear, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Cross traffic alert: rear, Crumple zones: front, Impact sensor: door unlock / post-collision safety system, Lane deviation sensors, Lane keeping assist, Parking sensors: front / rear, Pre-collision warning system: audible warning / visual warning, Programmable safety key, Rearview monitor: in dash, Emergency locking retractors: front / rear, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Inflatable seatbelts: rear, Rear seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters: front, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Seatbelt warning sensor: front, Third row seatbelts: 3-point, Driver seat: cooled / heated, Driver seat power adjustments: 10 / height / lumbar / reclining, Front headrests: 2 / adjustable, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat: cooled / heated, Passenger seat power adjustments: 10 / height / lumbar / reclining, Rear headrests: 3 / adjustable, Rear seat: heated, Rear seat folding: flat / split, Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining, Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench, Third row headrests: 2 / adjustable, Third row seat folding: fold flat into floor / power / split, Third row seat type: 50-50 split bench, Upholstery: premium leather, Upholstery accents: perforated, Anti-theft system: alarm / perimeter alarm / vehicle immobilizer, Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking, Hill holder control, Off-road driving assist: hill descent, Roll stability control, Stability control, Traction control, Trailer stability control, Front shock type: twin-tube gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar: diameter 32 mm, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear shock type: twin-tube gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 22 mm, Rear suspension classification: independent, Rear suspension type: multi-link, Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated / with read function, Hands-free phone call integration: voice operated, Navigation data: real time traffic, Navigation system: touch screen display / voice operated, Wireless data link: Bluetooth, Tow hooks: front, Trailer hitch: Class III, Trailer wiring: 4-pin / 7-pin, Spare tire mount location: inside, Spare tire size: temporary, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Wheels: aluminum alloy with painted accents, Front wipers: rain sensing / speed sensitive / variable intermittent, Liftgate window: fixed, Power windows, Rear privacy glass, Rear wiper: dual speed / with washer, Window defogger: rear

2017 Ford Explorer

122,677 KM

$23,991

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Ford Explorer

Platinum

12865676

2017 Ford Explorer

Platinum

Silverline Motors

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

204-509-0008

$23,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
122,677KM
VIN 1FM5K8HT7HGB84204

  • Exterior Colour WHITE GOLD
  • Interior Colour Ebony Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B84204
  • Mileage 122,677 KM

***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?***

*FINANCING AVAILABLE*

*CLEAN TITLE ONLY*

*TRADE-INS WELCOME*

*7 DAY INSURANCE*

*3 MONTH WARRANTY/5000KM LIMITED POWERTRAIN WARRANTY*

*MB SAFETY*

*NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE*

*D#4140* ****

***EXTREMELY RARE, LOW MILEAGE, ACCIDENT FREE, PREVIOUSLY A CUSTOM ORDER VEHICLE DIRECT FROM FORD, PLATINUM TRIM LEVEL! 3.5 ECOBOOST WITH AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION AND AWD, 7 PASSENGER, NAVIGATION, FRONT AND REAR CAMS, BLUETOOTH, REAR DVD PLAYERS, FRONT AND REAR HEATED SEATS, FRONT COOLED SEATS, ADJUSTABLE PEDALS, POWER TRUNK, CLIMATE CONTROL, MASSAGING FRONT SEATS, AM FM CD, DIGITAL CLUSTER, TINTED GLASS, PLATINUM LEATHER EMBOSSED SEATS, POWER THIRD ROW SEATS, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, REMOTE STARTER, WHITE PLATINUM TRI-COAT PAINT, 20' NEW BLACK WHEELS, NEW TIRES, FULLY SERVICED, FRESH OIL CHANGE, WILL GO HOME WITH A NEW SAFETY, WARRANTY AND 2 KEYS! PRIDE OF OWNERSHIP EVIDENT!



*****VALUE PRICED AT $23,991+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED******

*****VIEW AT SILVERLINE MOTORS, 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST******

*****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008*****



INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning: automatic climate control, Front air conditioning zones: dual, Rear air conditioning: independently controlled, Rear air conditioning zones: single, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Knee airbags: front passenger, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front / rear / third row, Antenna type: diversity / mast, Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / iPod/iPhone / USB, Digital sound processing, In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc, Premium brand: Sony, Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / touch screen display / voice operated, Radio data system, Satellite radio: SiriusXM, Speed sensitive volume control, Surround sound: 5.1, Total speakers: 12, Watts: 500, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Emergency braking preparation, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Power brakes, Rear brake type: ventilated disc, Armrests: rear center with cupholders, Center console trim: leather, Dash trim: alloy / leather / simulated wood, Door sill trim: illuminated scuff plate, Door trim: alloy / leather / simulated wood, Floor mat material: carpet, Floor material: carpet, Floor mats: front / rear, Heated steering wheel, Interior accents: wood, Shift knob trim: leather, Steering wheel trim: leather / wood, Active parking system: semi-automatic, Adaptive cruise control, Adjustable pedals: power, Ambient lighting, Assist handle: front / rear, Capless fuel filler system, Cargo area light, Center console: front console with armrest and storage, Cupholders: front / rear / third row, Keypad entry, Memorized settings: 3 driver / adjustable pedals / driver seat / driver side mirror / liftgate, Multi-function remote: proximity entry system / trunk release, One-touch windows: 1, Overhead console: front, Power outlet(s): 115V rear / 12V cargo area / 12V front, Power steering, Power windows: lockout button, Push-button start, Reading lights: front / rear / third row, Rearview mirror: auto-dimming, Remote engine start, Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / paddle shifter / phone / voice control, Storage: accessory hook / cargo net / cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback / sunglasses holder, Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener, Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating, Body side moldings: chrome, Door handle color: chrome, Exhaust: dual tip, Exhaust tip color: chrome, Fender lip moldings: black, Front bumper color: body-color, Grille color: chrome, Mirror color: chrome, Rear bumper color: body-color, Rear spoiler: roofline, Rear spoiler color: body-color, Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate / power operated / sensor-activated, Rocker panel color: black, Skid plate(s): front / rear, Window trim: black, Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration / Google POIs / Google search / SiriusXM Travel Link, Infotainment: SYNC, Infotainment screen size: 8 in., Smartphone integration: Android Auto / Apple CarPlay, Clock, Compass, Digital odometer, External temperature display, Fuel economy display: MPG / range, Gauge: tachometer, Instrument cluster screen size: 4.2 in. (dual), Multi-function display, Trip odometer, Warnings and reminders: low fuel level / low oil level / maintenance due, Daytime running lights, Exterior entry lights: approach lamps / puddle lamps, Front fog lights: LED, Headlights: auto delay off / auto high beam dimmer / auto on/off / LED / wiper activated, Taillights: LED, Side mirror adjustments: power / power folding, Side mirrors: heated / integrated turn signals, 4WD type: full time, Battery: maintenance-free, Battery rating: 650 CCA, Battery saver, Drive mode selector, Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping / one-touch open/close / power glass / power sunshade / tilt/slide, Rear moonroof / sunroof: power glass, Roof rails: chrome, Blind spot safety: sensor/alert, Camera system: front / rearview, Camera system washer: front / rear, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Cross traffic alert: rear, Crumple zones: front, Impact sensor: door unlock / post-collision safety system, Lane deviation sensors, Lane keeping assist, Parking sensors: front / rear, Pre-collision warning system: audible warning / visual warning, Programmable safety key, Rearview monitor: in dash, Emergency locking retractors: front / rear, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Inflatable seatbelts: rear, Rear seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters: front, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Seatbelt warning sensor: front, Third row seatbelts: 3-point, Driver seat: cooled / heated, Driver seat power adjustments: 10 / height / lumbar / reclining, Front headrests: 2 / adjustable, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat: cooled / heated, Passenger seat power adjustments: 10 / height / lumbar / reclining, Rear headrests: 3 / adjustable, Rear seat: heated, Rear seat folding: flat / split, Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining, Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench, Third row headrests: 2 / adjustable, Third row seat folding: fold flat into floor / power / split, Third row seat type: 50-50 split bench, Upholstery: premium leather, Upholstery accents: perforated, Anti-theft system: alarm / perimeter alarm / vehicle immobilizer, Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking, Hill holder control, Off-road driving assist: hill descent, Roll stability control, Stability control, Traction control, Trailer stability control, Front shock type: twin-tube gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar: diameter 32 mm, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear shock type: twin-tube gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 22 mm, Rear suspension classification: independent, Rear suspension type: multi-link, Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated / with read function, Hands-free phone call integration: voice operated, Navigation data: real time traffic, Navigation system: touch screen display / voice operated, Wireless data link: Bluetooth, Tow hooks: front, Trailer hitch: Class III, Trailer wiring: 4-pin / 7-pin, Spare tire mount location: inside, Spare tire size: temporary, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Wheels: aluminum alloy with painted accents, Front wipers: rain sensing / speed sensitive / variable intermittent, Liftgate window: fixed, Power windows, Rear privacy glass, Rear wiper: dual speed / with washer, Window defogger: rear

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Roll Stability Control
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Windows

Power Steering
Battery Saver
Push-Button Start
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Drive mode selector

Trip Odometer
Compass
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Cargo Area Light
Ambient Lighting
Air filtration

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Privacy Glass
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside

Clock
External temperature display

Keypad Entry
digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
trailer stability control
speed sensitive volume control
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
One-Touch Windows: 1
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Center console trim: leather
Floor mat material: carpet
Overhead console: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front spring type: coil
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Liftgate window: fixed
Front bumper color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Spare wheel type: steel
Grille color: chrome
Upholstery: premium leather
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Surround sound: 5.1
Tow hooks: front
Rear seat: heated
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Adjustable pedals: power
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Crumple zones: front
Total speakers: 12
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Rear air conditioning: independently controlled
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Rearview monitor: in dash
Battery: maintenance-free
Rear spoiler: roofline
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Digital Sound Processing
Third row seat type: 50-50 split bench
Door handle color: chrome
Mirror color: chrome
Front shock type: twin-tube gas
Rear shock type: twin-tube gas
Rear air conditioning zones: single
Fender lip moldings: black
Armrests: rear center with cupholders
Premium brand: Sony
Capless fuel filler system
Infotainment: SYNC
Programmable safety key
Body side moldings: chrome
Cross traffic alert: rear
Front fog lights: LED
Interior accents: wood
Lane deviation sensors
Third row seatbelts: 3-point
Knee airbags: front passenger
Watts: 500
Upholstery accents: perforated
Window defogger: rear
Door sill trim: illuminated scuff plate
Rear moonroof / sunroof: power glass
Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 22 mm
Rocker panel color: black
Front stabilizer bar: diameter 32 mm
Battery rating: 650 CCA
Trailer hitch: Class III
Infotainment screen size: 8 in.
Instrument cluster screen size: 4.2 in. (dual)
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Inflatable seatbelts: rear
Active parking system: semi-automatic
Roof rails: chrome
Navigation data: real time traffic
Off-road driving assist: hill descent
Wheels: aluminum alloy with painted accents
Floor mats: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level / low oil level / maintenance due
Side mirror adjustments: power / power folding
Emergency locking retractors: front / rear
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated / with read function
Antenna type: diversity / mast
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc
Side curtain airbags: front / rear / third row
Cupholders: front / rear / third row
Multi-function remote: proximity entry system / trunk release
Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking
Steering wheel trim: leather / wood
Parking sensors: front / rear
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning / visual warning
Reading lights: front / rear / third row
Side mirrors: heated / integrated turn signals
Front wipers: rain sensing / speed sensitive / variable intermittent
Rear seat folding: flat / split
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps / puddle lamps
Navigation system: touch screen display / voice operated
Smartphone integration: Android Auto / Apple CarPlay
Driver seat: cooled / heated
Passenger seat: cooled / heated
Door trim: alloy / leather / simulated wood
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / paddle shifter / phone / voice control
Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / touch screen display / voice operated
Camera system: front / rearview
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate / power operated / sensor-activated
Impact sensor: door unlock / post-collision safety system
Anti-theft system: alarm / perimeter alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping / one-touch open/close / power glass / power sunshade / tilt/slide
Power outlet(s): 115V rear / 12V cargo area / 12V front
Skid plate(s): front / rear
Trailer wiring: 4-pin / 7-pin
Camera system washer: front / rear
Third row seat folding: fold flat into floor / power / split
Rear wiper: dual speed / with washer
Hands-free phone call integration: voice operated
Storage: accessory hook / cargo net / cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback / sunglasses holder
Front headrests: 2 / adjustable
Rear headrests: 3 / adjustable
Driver seat power adjustments: 10 / height / lumbar / reclining
Passenger seat power adjustments: 10 / height / lumbar / reclining
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / iPod/iPhone / USB
Headlights: auto delay off / auto high beam dimmer / auto on/off / LED / wiper activated
Third row headrests: 2 / adjustable
Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration / Google POIs / Google search / SiriusXM Travel Link
Dash trim: alloy / leather / simulated wood
Memorized settings: 3 driver / adjustable pedals / driver seat / driver side mirror / liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Silverline Motors

Silverline Motors

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

204-509-XXXX

204-509-0008

$23,991

Silverline Motors

204-509-0008

2017 Ford Explorer