2017 Ford Explorer
XLT
2017 Ford Explorer
XLT
Location
The Car Guy Inc
2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5
204-255-1297
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Stock # HGA28537
- Mileage 155,580 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Ford Explorer XLT – 4WD | 7-Passenger | 3.5L V6 | Loaded Features!
Dealer #4660
Odometer: 155,580 KM
Exterior / Interior: Silver / Black
Powertrain: 3.5L V6 Gas | Automatic | 4WD
Seating Capacity: 7
VIN: 1FM5K8D89HGA28537
✅ Comes with Fresh Manitoba Safety Inspection
This well-equipped 2017 Ford Explorer XLT is the perfect SUV for families or anyone looking for space, comfort, and performance. With its 4WD capability and powerful V6 engine, it's ready for all seasons and any road.
Key Features:
7-Passenger Seating with 3rd Row
Simulated Leather Upholstery with Heated Front Seats
Power Driver & Passenger Seats
Keyless Go + Remote Start
Sunroof/Moonroof
Reverse Camera & Parking Sensors
Navigation System & Satellite Radio
Power Windows, Locks, and Mirrors
Cruise Control & Traction Control
Roof Rack & Rear Spoiler
ABS Braking
AM/FM Radio
📍 The Car Guy Inc.
2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5
📞 (204) 255-1297
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
204-255-1297