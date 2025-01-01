Menu
<p data-start=151 data-end=226><strong data-start=151 data-end=226>2017 Ford Explorer XLT – 4WD | 7-Passenger | 3.5L V6 | Loaded Features!</strong></p><p data-start=151 data-end=226><strong data-start=151 data-end=226>Dealer #4660</strong></p><p data-start=228 data-end=399><strong data-start=228 data-end=241>Odometer:</strong> 155,580 KM<br data-start=252 data-end=255 /><strong data-start=255 data-end=279>Exterior / Interior:</strong> Silver / Black<br data-start=294 data-end=297 /><strong data-start=297 data-end=312>Powertrain:</strong> 3.5L V6 Gas | Automatic | 4WD<br data-start=342 data-end=345 /><strong data-start=345 data-end=366>Seating Capacity:</strong> 7<br data-start=368 data-end=371 /><strong data-start=371 data-end=379>VIN:</strong> 1FM5K8D89HGA28537</p><p data-start=228 data-end=399>✅ <strong data-start=1111 data-end=1158>Comes with Fresh Manitoba Safety Inspection</strong></p><p data-start=401 data-end=618>This well-equipped 2017 Ford Explorer XLT is the perfect SUV for families or anyone looking for space, comfort, and performance. With its 4WD capability and powerful V6 engine, its ready for all seasons and any road.</p><hr data-start=620 data-end=623 /><p data-start=625 data-end=642><strong data-start=625 data-end=642>Key Features:</strong></p><ul data-start=643 data-end=1079><li data-start=643 data-end=679><p data-start=645 data-end=679>7-Passenger Seating with 3rd Row</p></li><li data-start=680 data-end=736><p data-start=682 data-end=736>Simulated Leather Upholstery with Heated Front Seats</p></li><li data-start=737 data-end=771><p data-start=739 data-end=771>Power Driver & Passenger Seats</p></li><li data-start=772 data-end=801><p data-start=774 data-end=801>Keyless Go + Remote Start</p></li><li data-start=802 data-end=822><p data-start=804 data-end=822>Sunroof/Moonroof</p></li><li data-start=823 data-end=859><p data-start=825 data-end=859>Reverse Camera & Parking Sensors</p></li><li data-start=860 data-end=899><p data-start=862 data-end=899>Navigation System & Satellite Radio</p></li><li data-start=900 data-end=937><p data-start=902 data-end=937>Power Windows, Locks, and Mirrors</p></li><li data-start=938 data-end=975><p data-start=940 data-end=975>Cruise Control & Traction Control</p></li><li data-start=976 data-end=1004><p data-start=978 data-end=1004>Roof Rack & Rear Spoiler</p></li><li data-start=1005 data-end=1020><p data-start=1007 data-end=1020>ABS Braking</p></li><li data-start=1021 data-end=1036><p data-start=1023 data-end=1036>AM/FM Radio</p></li></ul><hr data-start=1081 data-end=1084 /><p data-start=1086 data-end=1268>📍 <strong data-start=1181 data-end=1201>The Car Guy Inc.</strong><br data-start=1201 data-end=1204 /><strong data-start=1204 data-end=1244>2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5</strong><br data-start=1244 data-end=1247 />📞 <strong data-start=1250 data-end=1268>(204) 255-1297</strong></p>

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

