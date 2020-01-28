CARFAX Canada Low Kilometer CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Odometer is 32795 kilometers below market average! 2017 Ford Explorer XLT Shadow Black 2017 AWD 3.5L V6 Ti-VCT 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift



Heated Seats, Back Up Camera, Remote Start, AWD, 20" Machined Aluminum w/Painted Pockets Wheels, 3.65 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Black Body Side Cladding, Block heater, Dark Earth Grey Unique Door-Trim Panel Insert, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, EXPLORER Badge on Hood, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Floor Mats w/Unique Badging (1st & 2nd Row), Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Magnetic Metallic Painted Grille, Perforated Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof Rack Side Rails, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, XLT Appearance Package.





Reviews:

* Commonly praised are the Explorer's solid and sturdy feel on rougher roads, a smooth and refined powertrain, abundance of high-tech features, great-looking cabin with high-quality feel, and overall easy-to-drive character. Performance is rated well, especially with six-cylinder models. Source: autoTRADER.ca

