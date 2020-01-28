Menu
2017 Ford Explorer

XLT CLEAN CARFAX |BACKUP CAM| REMOTE STRT

2017 Ford Explorer

XLT CLEAN CARFAX |BACKUP CAM| REMOTE STRT

Birchwood Ford

810 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

Sale Price

$34,894

+ taxes & licensing

  • 19,495KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4586280
  • Stock #: F32PYB
  • VIN: 1FM5K8D83HGD71666
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
CARFAX Canada Low Kilometer CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Odometer is 32795 kilometers below market average! 2017 Ford Explorer XLT Shadow Black 2017 AWD 3.5L V6 Ti-VCT 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift

Heated Seats, Back Up Camera, Remote Start, AWD, 20" Machined Aluminum w/Painted Pockets Wheels, 3.65 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Black Body Side Cladding, Block heater, Dark Earth Grey Unique Door-Trim Panel Insert, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, EXPLORER Badge on Hood, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Floor Mats w/Unique Badging (1st & 2nd Row), Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Magnetic Metallic Painted Grille, Perforated Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof Rack Side Rails, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, XLT Appearance Package.


Reviews:
* Commonly praised are the Explorer's solid and sturdy feel on rougher roads, a smooth and refined powertrain, abundance of high-tech features, great-looking cabin with high-quality feel, and overall easy-to-drive character. Performance is rated well, especially with six-cylinder models. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
What is Market Value Pricing? Market Value Pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our Pre-Owned vehicles, all the time.
Technology Meets Common Sense = Pre-Owned Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour to ensure that every single customer receives real time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell.

We dont play pricing Games = We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers.

Youll save Time & Money = For a complimentary Market Value Pricing Analysis on any pre-owned in stock vehicle just ask one of our Sales Consultant.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We know that our customers do not want to purchase someone elses problem so a basic Motor Vehicle Inspection and a quick wash just isnt good enough. We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard.
Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including Carfax, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Plus, lots more.
Still not convinced. Here are some of the extras you get from us:
- Lien Search
- Vehicle History Report
- Accident/Damage Report
- Stolen Vehicle Report
- Available Extended Warranties
- Relaxed "Low Pressure" Sales Experience
- Free Trade-In Appraisals
- Finance Pre-Approval Service
- Free Credit Report Review and Counseling
- On-Site Service Department
- Available Vehicle Protection Products
- Available Loan Protection Products
- Chartered Bank Financing
- Special Financing - Fresh Start Credit Recovery Program
- Member of the Better Business Bureau
- Member of the Used Car Dealers Association
- Pet Friendly Facility
Call us at 204-296-8868 or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • rear air conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • remote start
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Temporary spare tire
Exterior
  • Spoiler
  • tinted windows
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
Seating
  • 3RD ROW SEATING
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Anti-Starter
  • Rear View Camera
  • Keyless Start
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Mirror integrated turn signals
  • 6 spd automatic transmission
  • Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
  • Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
  • MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
  • audio volume limiter
  • early low fuel warning
  • Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
  • Passenger Knee Airbag
  • AppLink
  • SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition
  • Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Body Side Impact Airbag
  • Front Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Parking Aid Sensor
  • Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • All-Season Front Tire
  • All-Season Rear Tire
  • Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
  • Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
  • Driver Side Adjustable Seat
  • 8" LCD touch screen in centre stack w/swiping and pinch-to-zoom capabilities
  • 911 Assist and 1 smart charging USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

810 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

