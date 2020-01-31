2017 Ford Explorer

- Safety
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Fog Lamps
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Rear Parking Aid
- Rear child safety locks
- Front Side Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Passenger Seat
- Power Mirror(s)
- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Intermittent Wipers
- Block Heater
- Automatic Headlights
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Remote Engine Start
- Floor mats
- Temporary spare tire
- Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
- Seating
- Bucket Seats
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Power Driver Seat
- 3rd Row Seat
- Driver Adjustable Lumbar
- Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Exterior
- Rear Spoiler
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Tires - Front All-Season
- Tires - Rear All-Season
- Front fog lamps
- Roof rack side rails
- Steel spare wheel
- Media / Nav / Comm
- CD Player
- AM/FM Stereo
- Compass
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Satellite Radio
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Integrated roof antenna
- Windows
- Rear Defrost
- Privacy Glass
- DEEP TINTED GLASS
- Powertrain
- Four Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- V6 Cylinder Engine
- Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
- Comfort
- Climate Control
- Rear A/C
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Air filtration
- Multi-Zone A/C
- Trim
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Body-coloured door handles
- Suspension
- Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
- Additional Features
- Back-Up Camera
- Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
- Telematics
- PERIMETER ALARM
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Driver foot rest
- Illuminated locking glove box
- Front license plate bracket
- Keyless Start
- Full Cloth Headliner
- Front Centre Armrest
- Outside temp gauge
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- Perimeter/approach lights
- Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
- Front Cupholder
- Carpet Floor Trim
- Electronic Transfer Case
- Knee Air Bag
- Cloth Door Trim Insert
- Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
- A/T
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
- Lip Spoiler
- Rear cupholder
- Bluetooth Connection
- LED brakelights
- Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
- Transmission: 6-Speed SelectShift Automatic
- Gasoline Fuel
- 6-Speed A/T
- FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
- Engine: 3.5L Ti-VCT V6
- Cargo Space Lights
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Valet Function
- Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
- 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
- Front And Rear Map Lights
- Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
- Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Cargo Area Concealed Storage
- Leather/Chrome Gear Shift Knob
- Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- WiFi Hotspot
- Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
- Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Systems Monitor
- Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
- 4 12V DC Power Outlets
- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
- Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
- KEYPAD
- Auto Locking Hubs
- Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
- Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
- Seats w/Premium Cloth Back Material
- Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
- Tires: P245/60R18 AS BSW
- 200 Amp Alternator
- 3.65 Axle Ratio
- 58-Amp/Hr 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
- 70.4 L Fuel Tank
- GVWR: 2,794 kgs (6,160 lbs)
- Passenger Knee Airbag
- 8-Way Driver Seat
- 8-Way Passenger Seat
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
- Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
- Smart Device Integration
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
- Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
- Chrome Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
- Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
- Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
- Back-Up Camera w/Washer
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- Streaming Audio
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
- Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
- Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Led Low Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
- Driver Restriction Features
- Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Premium Cloth 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints
- Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
- Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
- Fuel Capacity: 70.4L
- Requires Subscription
