2017 Ford Explorer

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Stability Control

ABS

Fog Lamps

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Rear Parking Aid

Rear child safety locks

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Passenger Seat

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Block Heater

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Remote Engine Start

Floor mats

Temporary spare tire

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Seating Bucket Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

3rd Row Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Rear Spoiler

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front All-Season

Tires - Rear All-Season

Front fog lamps

Roof rack side rails

Steel spare wheel Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Compass

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input

Integrated roof antenna Windows Rear Defrost

Privacy Glass

DEEP TINTED GLASS Powertrain Four Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer

V6 Cylinder Engine

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Comfort Climate Control

Rear A/C

A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Air filtration

Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Body-coloured door handles Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs

Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Telematics

PERIMETER ALARM

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Driver foot rest

Illuminated locking glove box

Front license plate bracket

Keyless Start

Full Cloth Headliner

Front Centre Armrest

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Perimeter/approach lights

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

Front Cupholder

Carpet Floor Trim

Electronic Transfer Case

Knee Air Bag

Cloth Door Trim Insert

Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers

A/T

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Lip Spoiler

Rear cupholder

Bluetooth Connection

LED brakelights

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Transmission: 6-Speed SelectShift Automatic

Gasoline Fuel

6-Speed A/T

FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS

Engine: 3.5L Ti-VCT V6

Cargo Space Lights

Delayed Accessory Power

Valet Function

Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Liftgate Rear Cargo Access

2 Seatback Storage Pockets

Front And Rear Map Lights

Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim

Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Cargo Area Concealed Storage

Leather/Chrome Gear Shift Knob

Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

WiFi Hotspot

Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Systems Monitor

Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

4 12V DC Power Outlets

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher

Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels

KEYPAD

Auto Locking Hubs

Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround

Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Seats w/Premium Cloth Back Material

Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer

Tires: P245/60R18 AS BSW

200 Amp Alternator

3.65 Axle Ratio

58-Amp/Hr 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

70.4 L Fuel Tank

GVWR: 2,794 kgs (6,160 lbs)

Passenger Knee Airbag

8-Way Driver Seat

8-Way Passenger Seat

Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert

Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert

Smart Device Integration

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts

Chrome Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim

Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags

Back-Up Camera w/Washer

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Streaming Audio

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control

Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Led Low Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Driver Restriction Features

Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Premium Cloth 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints

Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control

Fuel Capacity: 70.4L

Requires Subscription

