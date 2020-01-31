Menu
2017 Ford Explorer

XLT

2017 Ford Explorer

XLT

Location

River City Ford

3636 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0Z8

204-837-3636

Sale Price

$31,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 89,365KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4628976
  • Stock #: A18920PR
  • VIN: 1FM5K8D82HGA18920
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Rear child safety locks
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Block Heater
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
  • Front fog lamps
  • Roof rack side rails
  • Steel spare wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Integrated roof antenna
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
  • DEEP TINTED GLASS
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Rear A/C
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Air filtration
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Body-coloured door handles
Suspension
  • Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Driver foot rest
  • Illuminated locking glove box
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Keyless Start
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • Front Centre Armrest
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Front Cupholder
  • Carpet Floor Trim
  • Electronic Transfer Case
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Cloth Door Trim Insert
  • Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
  • A/T
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Lip Spoiler
  • Rear cupholder
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • LED brakelights
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Transmission: 6-Speed SelectShift Automatic
  • Gasoline Fuel
  • 6-Speed A/T
  • FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
  • Engine: 3.5L Ti-VCT V6
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Valet Function
  • Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
  • 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
  • Front And Rear Map Lights
  • Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
  • Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Cargo Area Concealed Storage
  • Leather/Chrome Gear Shift Knob
  • Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Systems Monitor
  • Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • 4 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
  • Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
  • KEYPAD
  • Auto Locking Hubs
  • Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
  • Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
  • Seats w/Premium Cloth Back Material
  • Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
  • Tires: P245/60R18 AS BSW
  • 200 Amp Alternator
  • 3.65 Axle Ratio
  • 58-Amp/Hr 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • 70.4 L Fuel Tank
  • GVWR: 2,794 kgs (6,160 lbs)
  • Passenger Knee Airbag
  • 8-Way Driver Seat
  • 8-Way Passenger Seat
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
  • Chrome Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
  • Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
  • Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
  • Back-Up Camera w/Washer
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • Streaming Audio
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
  • Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
  • Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Led Low Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Driver Restriction Features
  • Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Premium Cloth 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints
  • Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
  • Fuel Capacity: 70.4L
  • Requires Subscription

