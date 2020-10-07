Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Ford Explorer

66,081 KM

Details Description

$28,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$28,000

+ taxes & licensing

Ride Time

204-272-6161

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Explorer

2017 Ford Explorer

Base

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Explorer

Base

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

  1. 6163785
  2. 6163785
  3. 6163785
  4. 6163785
  5. 6163785
  6. 6163785
Contact Seller

$28,000

+ taxes & licensing

66,081KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6163785
  • Stock #: 20575
  • VIN: 1FM5K8B80HGE06439

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver[Ingot Silver Metallic]
  • Interior Colour Medium Light Camel
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 20575
  • Mileage 66,081 KM

Vehicle Description

TRANSPORTATION IS ESSENTIAL WE ARE OPEN! Appointments are preferred but not required for in store visits. We have a large showroom that is regularly sanitized with an electrostatic sprayer. You can also build penny perfect payments on any vehicle and/or BUY ONLINE for a contactless experience at https://fast.ridetime.ca. We thank you for giving us the chance to earn your business! We invite you to take a closer look at this Hand Selected Used Car thats Priced Below Market with 3rd party technology. All of our vehicles come with a fresh Manitoba Safety, a FREE CarFax history report, our Oil 4 Life Program (approx. $200/year savings), and we are the ONLY dealer in Manitoba where you get AIR MILES® Reward Miles! For 24/7 support, seriously, you can TEXT US at 204-789-1639 or contact us on Facebook Messenger https://m.me/ridetime. We and NEED trade-ins! To apply for financing on this vehicle or any of our used cars please visit https://fast.ridetime.ca/pre_approve. Dont live anywhere close to us? NO PROBLEM! We have and will ship all over the world!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ride Time

2020 Jeep Grand Cher...
 23,698 KM
$56,500 + tax & lic
2015 Mazda MAZDA3 GX
 53,964 KM
$13,000 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Camry LE
 54,455 KM
$23,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ride Time

Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

Call Dealer

204-272-XXXX

(click to show)

204-272-6161

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory