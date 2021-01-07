Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Ford Explorer

59,000 KM

Details Description Features

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

204-284-7650

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Explorer

2017 Ford Explorer

4WD 4dr Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Explorer

4WD 4dr Limited

Location

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-284-7650

Contact Seller

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

59,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6423787
  • Stock #: 5391
  • VIN: 1FM5K8F89HGC81337

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 59,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is new to Mid-Town Ford's inventory and a detailed description will available shortly. For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Bucket Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
All Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Privacy Glass
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Navigation System
Adjustable Pedals
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Air & Heat
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

2019 Ford Escape SE ...
 8,665 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-150 ECOB...
 39,436 KM
$48,995 + tax & lic
2015 Honda CR-V AWD
 81,637 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

Call Dealer

204-284-XXXX

(click to show)

204-284-7650

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory