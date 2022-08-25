Menu
2017 Ford Explorer

93,663 KM

Details Description Features

$34,991

+ tax & licensing
$34,991

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Ford Winnipeg

204-772-2411

2017 Ford Explorer

2017 Ford Explorer

Platinum **New Arrival**

2017 Ford Explorer

Platinum **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

204-772-2411

$34,991

+ taxes & licensing

93,663KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9001690
  • Stock #: P4344A

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 93,663 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2017 Ford Explorer Platinum **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/213 engine will keep you going. This Ford Explorer comes equipped with these options: ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST (STD), Wheels: 20" Bright Machined Face -inc: tarnished dark painted pockets, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tires: P255/50R20 AS BSW, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Terrain Management System ABS And Driveline Traction Control, and Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Dual Moonroof
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Seat-Massage
Automatic Parking
Seatbelt Air Bag
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST (STD)
Requires Subscription
Driver Monitoring
Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Capital Ford Winnipeg

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

