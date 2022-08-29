2017 Ford Explorer

Sale $30,266 + taxes & licensing 1 1 6 , 1 8 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9141583

9141583 Stock #: F4B68J

F4B68J VIN: 1FM5K8D84HGA18708

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4B68J

Mileage 116,180 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Block Heater Four Wheel Drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Engine: 3.5L Ti-VCT V6 Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Auto Locking Hubs Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive 200 Amp Alternator 3.65 Axle Ratio 58-Amp/Hr 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 70.4 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 2,794 kgs (6,160 lbs) Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler tinted windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Auto On/Off Headlamps Body-coloured door handles Temporary spare tire Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround Tires: P245/60R18 AS BSW Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Chrome Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control tilt steering Compass Trip Computer remote start rear window defogger Leather Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner Front Centre Armrest Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Roof rack side rails Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor 4 12V DC Power Outlets KEYPAD Seats w/Premium Cloth Back Material Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer 8-Way Driver Seat 8-Way Passenger Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Premium Cloth 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Rear View Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Passenger Knee Airbag Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Back-Up Camera w/Washer Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Powertrain Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Integrated roof antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Streaming Audio Comfort Rear Air Conditioning Seating 3RD ROW SEATING Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Anti-Starter Cloth Interior Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals 6 spd automatic transmission Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter audio volume limiter early low fuel warning Equipment Group 201A Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute AppLink SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission TRAILER TOW PACKAGE (CLASS III) Wheels: 18" 5-spoke Aluminum Painted All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Adjustable Seat 8" LCD touch screen in centre stack w/swiping and pinch-to-zoom capabilities 911 Assist and 1 smart charging USB port 6 Cyl V6 Engine Gasoline Fuel System VOICE ACTIVATED NAVIGATION SYSTEM -inc: SD card for map and POI storage,

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.