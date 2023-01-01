Menu
2017 Ford F-150

91,000 KM

Details Description Features

$30,990

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

XLT 302a | XTR | Sync 3 | Local Truck

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

Sale

91,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10482249
  • Stock #: F57842
  • VIN: 1FTEX1EP0HFA28998

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic
  • Interior Colour Dark Earth Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F57842
  • Mileage 91,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
3.73 Axle Ratio
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Auto Locking Hubs
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: 2,857 kg (6,300 lb) Payload Package
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Full-Time All-Wheel
725.7 Kgs Maximum Payload

Exterior

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
Fixed rear window
Black door handles
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Side Windows Trim
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Reverse Opening Rear Doors
Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Tires: 225/60R17
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Wheels: 17" x 7" Dark Grey Aluminum Alloy

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
PERIMETER ALARM
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
3 12V DC Power Outlets
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
KEYPAD
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator and Chrome Interior Accents
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Transmission Fluid Temp and Trip Odometer
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection (SRVD) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
EyeSight Pre-Collision Braking and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Clock
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity w/voice activation

Additional Features

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
4-way manually adjustable passenger seat and high/low heat level settings
Roof-mounted shark fin antenna
Front Vented Discs
STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio)
dual USB port/iPod control
Brake Assist and Hill Descent Control
illuminated steering wheel-integrated controls
remote lock/unlock
SUBARU STARLINK Connected Services: Automatic collision notification
SOS emergency assistance
enhanced roadside assistance
stolen vehicle locator/immobilizer
remote start/stop
remote horn/lights
remote vehicle locator
vehicle health report
enhanced service appointment scheduler
speed alert
curfew alert
boundary alert
remote destination (free 3 year trial subscription included)
Dual-function X-MODE
Radio: 8" Infotainment System w/AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA -inc: high-resolution touchscreen display
Transmission: Lineartronic CVT Automatic -inc: hill holder system
manual mode w/paddle shift controls
auto start-stop and SI-DRIVE
Radio Data System and dual USB ports
SiriusXM satellite radio installed (free 3-month trial subscription included) w/SiriusXM advanced audio service and Travel Link (subscription required)
Heated Reclining Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manually adjustable driver's seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

