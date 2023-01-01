Sale $30,990 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10482249

10482249 Stock #: F57842

F57842 VIN: 1FTEX1EP0HFA28998

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Magnetic

Interior Colour Dark Earth Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F57842

Mileage 91,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Block Heater Trailer Wiring Harness 3.73 Axle Ratio HD shock absorbers Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs Front Anti-Roll Bar Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Auto Locking Hubs 200 Amp Alternator 136.3 L Fuel Tank 70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection GVWR: 2,857 kg (6,300 lb) Payload Package Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Full-Time All-Wheel 725.7 Kgs Maximum Payload Exterior Fog Lights DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers Chrome Grille Fixed rear window Black door handles Front fog lamps CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Chrome rear step bumper Lip Spoiler Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Black Side Windows Trim Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Aluminum Panels Reverse Opening Rear Doors Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Tires: 225/60R17 Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off Wheels: 17" x 7" Dark Grey Aluminum Alloy Interior Immobilizer Compass PERIMETER ALARM glove box Manual air conditioning Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Roll-Up Cargo Cover Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 2 Seatback Storage Pockets 3 12V DC Power Outlets 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Automatic Air Conditioning Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Front Cigar Lighter(s) Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel KEYPAD 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Pickup Cargo Box Lights 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator and Chrome Interior Accents Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Transmission Fluid Temp and Trip Odometer Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer Safety Back-Up Camera Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection (SRVD) Blind Spot Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert EyeSight Pre-Collision Braking and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Media / Nav / Comm Auxiliary Audio Input 6 Speakers Fixed antenna Bluetooth Streaming Audio 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Clock Android Auto Apple CarPlay Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity w/voice activation Additional Features 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS 4-way manually adjustable passenger seat and high/low heat level settings Roof-mounted shark fin antenna Front Vented Discs STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio) dual USB port/iPod control Brake Assist and Hill Descent Control illuminated steering wheel-integrated controls remote lock/unlock SUBARU STARLINK Connected Services: Automatic collision notification SOS emergency assistance enhanced roadside assistance stolen vehicle locator/immobilizer remote start/stop remote horn/lights remote vehicle locator vehicle health report enhanced service appointment scheduler speed alert curfew alert boundary alert remote destination (free 3 year trial subscription included) Dual-function X-MODE Radio: 8" Infotainment System w/AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA -inc: high-resolution touchscreen display Transmission: Lineartronic CVT Automatic -inc: hill holder system manual mode w/paddle shift controls auto start-stop and SI-DRIVE Radio Data System and dual USB ports SiriusXM satellite radio installed (free 3-month trial subscription included) w/SiriusXM advanced audio service and Travel Link (subscription required) Heated Reclining Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manually adjustable driver's seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.