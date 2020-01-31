Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

River City Ford

3636 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0Z8

204-837-3636

  1. 4628970
  2. 4628970
  3. 4628970
  4. 4628970
  5. 4628970
Contact Seller
Sale Price

$34,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 44,477KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4628970
  • Stock #: C08903PR
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EF0HFC08903
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear child safety locks
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Block Heater
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Variable Intermittent Wipers
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Compass
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Fixed antenna
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • 8 Cylinder Engine
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Front fog lamps
  • Steel spare wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Seating
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • glove box
  • Manual air conditioning
Trim
  • Chrome Grille
Additional Features
  • Trailer Wiring Harness
  • Flex Fuel Capability
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • 3.73 Axle Ratio
  • Fixed rear window
  • Black door handles
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Chrome rear step bumper
  • Front Cupholder
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • Electronic Transfer Case
  • A/T
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Single stainless steel exhaust
  • Rear cupholder
  • Transmission: Electronic 6-Speed Automatic
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
  • 6-Speed A/T
  • Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
  • Urethane Gear Shift Knob
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
  • Front And Rear Map Lights
  • 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
  • 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
  • Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Analog Display
  • 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Front Cigar Lighter(s)
  • Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • KEYPAD
  • Radio w/Clock
  • Auto Locking Hubs
  • Regular Box Style
  • Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
  • 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
  • Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
  • 200 Amp Alternator
  • 136.3 L Fuel Tank
  • 70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Aluminum Panels
  • Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
  • Pickup Cargo Box Lights
  • 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
  • Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
  • GVWR: 2,880 kg (6,350 lb) Payload Package
  • Engine: 5.0L V8 FFV
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
  • Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
  • Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
  • Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator and Chrome Interior Accents
  • SHADOW BLACK
  • Driver Restriction Features
  • 1570# Maximum Payload
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
  • Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Transmission Fluid Temp and Trip Odometer
  • Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
  • Fuel Capacity: 87.1L
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From River City Ford

2016 Ford Explorer XLT
 66,778 KM
$28,999 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Fusion SE
 45,560 KM
$17,999 + tax & lic
2016 Ford F-150 XLT
 72,087 KM
$34,999 + tax & lic
River City Ford

River City Ford

3636 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0Z8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

204-837-XXXX

(click to show)

204-837-3636

Send A Message