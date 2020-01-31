- Safety
-
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Traction Control
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Fog Lamps
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Rear child safety locks
- Front Side Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
-
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Mirror(s)
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Intermittent Wipers
- Block Heater
- Tow Hooks
- Automatic Headlights
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Variable Intermittent Wipers
- Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- CD Player
- AM/FM Stereo
- Compass
- MP3 Player
- Satellite Radio
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Fixed antenna
- Powertrain
-
- Four Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- 8 Cylinder Engine
- Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
- Exterior
-
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Front fog lamps
- Steel spare wheel
- Windows
-
- Seating
-
- Cloth Seats
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Driver Adjustable Lumbar
- Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
- Comfort
-
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- glove box
- Manual air conditioning
- Trim
-
- Additional Features
-
- Trailer Wiring Harness
- Flex Fuel Capability
- PERIMETER ALARM
- 3.73 Axle Ratio
- Fixed rear window
- Black door handles
- Full Cloth Headliner
- Outside temp gauge
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- Perimeter/approach lights
- Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
- Chrome rear step bumper
- Front Cupholder
- Front Anti-Roll Bar
- Day-Night Rearview Mirror
- Electronic Transfer Case
- A/T
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Single stainless steel exhaust
- Rear cupholder
- Transmission: Electronic 6-Speed Automatic
- Conventional Spare Tire
- Bluetooth Connection
- Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
- Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
- 6-Speed A/T
- Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
- Delayed Accessory Power
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
- Urethane Gear Shift Knob
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
- Front And Rear Map Lights
- 3 12V DC Power Outlets
- Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
- 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
- Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Analog Display
- 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
- Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- Front Cigar Lighter(s)
- Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
- KEYPAD
- Radio w/Clock
- Auto Locking Hubs
- Regular Box Style
- Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
- 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
- Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
- Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
- 200 Amp Alternator
- 136.3 L Fuel Tank
- 70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
- Aluminum Panels
- Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
- Pickup Cargo Box Lights
- 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
- Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
- GVWR: 2,880 kg (6,350 lb) Payload Package
- Engine: 5.0L V8 FFV
- Smart Device Integration
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
- Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
- Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
- Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator and Chrome Interior Accents
- SHADOW BLACK
- Driver Restriction Features
- 1570# Maximum Payload
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
- Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Transmission Fluid Temp and Trip Odometer
- Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
- Fuel Capacity: 87.1L
- Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.