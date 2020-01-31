Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Traction Control

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Fog Lamps

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Rear child safety locks

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Block Heater

Tow Hooks

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Variable Intermittent Wipers

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Compass

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input

Fixed antenna Powertrain Four Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer

8 Cylinder Engine

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor

Front fog lamps

Steel spare wheel Windows Privacy Glass Seating Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Comfort A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

glove box

Manual air conditioning Trim Chrome Grille

Additional Features Trailer Wiring Harness

Flex Fuel Capability

PERIMETER ALARM

3.73 Axle Ratio

Fixed rear window

Black door handles

Full Cloth Headliner

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Perimeter/approach lights

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

Chrome rear step bumper

Front Cupholder

Front Anti-Roll Bar

Day-Night Rearview Mirror

Electronic Transfer Case

A/T

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Single stainless steel exhaust

Rear cupholder

Transmission: Electronic 6-Speed Automatic

Conventional Spare Tire

Bluetooth Connection

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors

6-Speed A/T

Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs

Delayed Accessory Power

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts

Urethane Gear Shift Knob

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

2 Seatback Storage Pockets

Front And Rear Map Lights

3 12V DC Power Outlets

Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim

4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement

Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Analog Display

2 LCD Monitors In The Front

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Front Cigar Lighter(s)

Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

KEYPAD

Radio w/Clock

Auto Locking Hubs

Regular Box Style

Tailgate Rear Cargo Access

4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement

Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer

200 Amp Alternator

136.3 L Fuel Tank

70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

Aluminum Panels

Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs

Pickup Cargo Box Lights

60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat

Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive

GVWR: 2,880 kg (6,350 lb) Payload Package

Engine: 5.0L V8 FFV

Smart Device Integration

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light

Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage

Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator and Chrome Interior Accents

SHADOW BLACK

Driver Restriction Features

1570# Maximum Payload

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Transmission Fluid Temp and Trip Odometer

Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control

Fuel Capacity: 87.1L

Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.