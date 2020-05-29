+ taxes & licensing
Standard Exterior Features:
- 18" SHELBY Engraved Alloy Wheels
- All-New BFR All-Terrain K02 35/12.50R18 Tires
- 3.5' Suspension Lift by SHELBY
- SHELBY Exclusive Fox Shock System
- SHELBY Speedo Recalibrator
- Front End Alignment
- Tire Sensors Re-calibrated
- Red SHELBY Brake Caliper Covers
- Black Powder Coated Step Bars
- SHELBY Emblems On Step Bars
- Painted Custom Fender Flares
- Functional Painted Front Fender Vents w/ SHELBY Logo
- SHELBY Rocker Panel Graphics
- Painted Custom Front Bumper Cap
- Honeycomb Front Bumper Insert
- Official SHELBY Snake Emblem on Grille
- SHELBY Functional Replacement Dual Intake Ram Air Hood
- SHELBY letering on hood
- Supercharged Logo on Air Intakes
- Painted Custom Rear Bumper Cladding
- Painted Tonneau Cover w/ Carpet Liner
- SHELBY Bed Rug Liner
- SHELBY Full Body Rally Stripes
- SHELBY Lettering on Tailgate
- SHELBY Lettering on Both sides of Bed
- SHELBY Registry Engine Plaque
- Fuel Door Label "91 Octane or Higher"
Standard Interior Features:
- SHELBY Registry CSM Serial Number Plaque
- Official SHELBY Snake on Console LID
- Official SHELBY Snake Embroidery in Headrests
- Carpeted Floor Mats w/ Official SHELBY Logo
- Deep Tinted Windows
SHELBY Performance Equipment:
- SHELBY Engineered 750HP SuperCharger
Blower and Intake Mainifold Power Coated Ford Racing Blue
- Open Air Performance Intake w/ High Flow Filter
- Oversized Carbon Fiber Air Intake Tube
- Performance Aluminum Hear Exchanger
- Upgraded Billet Throttle Body
- Upgraded High Performance Fuel Injectors
- SHELBY Performance Programmer Tuned to 750HP
- Performance Rear Traction Bars
- SHELBY tuned BORLA Performance Exhaust
- Black Dual Exhaust Tips
- Dual Intake Ram Air SHELBY Super Snake Hood
- Functional Front Fender Vents for Increased Engine Cooling
- Exclusive SHELBY Engineered Fox Shock System (Raptor Style Fox Shocks, Front & Rear 2.5" Fox Aluminum Body, Reservoir Shocks, Fox Top of the Line Internal ByPass Technology, Adjustable Dual Speed Controls on all 4 Shocks)
