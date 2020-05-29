Menu
2017 Ford F-150

2017 Ford F-150

XLT SuperCrew **New Arrival**

2017 Ford F-150

XLT SuperCrew **New Arrival**

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

204-772-2411

  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5132012
  • Stock #: L0369A
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EF2HKD84743
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 1-431-800-4783 for fast answers at your fingertips!

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Floor mats
Power Options
  • Power Steering
  • Power Mirror(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Seating
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Driver Restriction Features
  • ENGINE: 5.0L V8 FFV -inc: 3.31 Axle Ratio GVWR: 3 175 kg (7 000 lb) Payload Package
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

