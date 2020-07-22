Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Ford F-150

97,742 KM

Details Description Features

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

204-284-7650

Contact Seller
2017 Ford F-150

2017 Ford F-150

ECOBOOST

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford F-150

ECOBOOST

Location

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-284-7650

Contact Seller

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

97,742KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5656929
  • Stock #: 5301
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EG7HFC69038

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 5301
  • Mileage 97,742 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! Red 2017 Ford F-150 Lariat ecoboost 4WD 10-Speed Automatic EcoBoost 3.5L V6 GTDi DOHC 24V Twin Turbocharged One Owner, Local Trade, 4WD, 4.2" LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adjustable pedals, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Automatic temperature control, Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Block heater, Chrome 3-Bar Style Grille w/Chrome Surround, Chrome Angular Running Board, Chrome Door Handles w/Body-Colour Bezel, Chrome Skull Caps on Exterior Mirrors, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual Power Glass/Manual Folding Heated Mirrors, Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist, Equipment Group 501A Mid, Exterior parking camera rear: With Dynamic Hitch Assist, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Lariat Chrome Appearance Package, Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats, LED Side-Mirror Spotlights, Low tire pressure warning, Max Trailer Tow Package, Memory seat, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger vanity mirror, Pedal memory, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power windows, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Radio data system, Radio: Sony Single CD w/SiriusXM Satellite, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear step bumper, Rear View Camera w/Dynamic Hitch Assist, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Single-Tip Chrome Exhaust, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3, SYNC Connect, Tailgate Step w/Tailgate Lift Assist, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Twin Panel Moonroof, Universal Garage Door Opener, Upgraded Front Stabilizer Bar, Upgraded Radiator, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, Voice-Activated Navigation, Wheels: 18" Chrome-Like PVD. For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695. Reviews: * Many owners say the F-150s wide selection of handy and high-tech features plays a major role in its appeal, with the advanced parking and trailer maneuvering systems being common favourites. A commanding driving position, very spacious cabin, and relatively easy-to-use control layouts round out the package. Performance typically rates highly as well, especially from the EcoBoost engines. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Power Steering
Daytime Running Lights
All Wheel Drive
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
AM/FM Stereo
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Anti-Theft
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

2019 Kia Sorento
 25,699 KM
$32,995 + tax & lic
2017 Ford F-150 5.0L
 89,625 KM
$28,995 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Escape AWD
 95,933 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

Call Dealer

204-284-XXXX

(click to show)

204-284-7650

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory