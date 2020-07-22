+ taxes & licensing
100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9
Recent Arrival! Red 2017 Ford F-150 Lariat ecoboost 4WD 10-Speed Automatic EcoBoost 3.5L V6 GTDi DOHC 24V Twin Turbocharged One Owner, Local Trade, 4WD, 4.2" LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adjustable pedals, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Automatic temperature control, Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Block heater, Chrome 3-Bar Style Grille w/Chrome Surround, Chrome Angular Running Board, Chrome Door Handles w/Body-Colour Bezel, Chrome Skull Caps on Exterior Mirrors, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual Power Glass/Manual Folding Heated Mirrors, Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist, Equipment Group 501A Mid, Exterior parking camera rear: With Dynamic Hitch Assist, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Lariat Chrome Appearance Package, Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats, LED Side-Mirror Spotlights, Low tire pressure warning, Max Trailer Tow Package, Memory seat, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger vanity mirror, Pedal memory, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power windows, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Radio data system, Radio: Sony Single CD w/SiriusXM Satellite, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear step bumper, Rear View Camera w/Dynamic Hitch Assist, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Single-Tip Chrome Exhaust, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3, SYNC Connect, Tailgate Step w/Tailgate Lift Assist, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Twin Panel Moonroof, Universal Garage Door Opener, Upgraded Front Stabilizer Bar, Upgraded Radiator, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, Voice-Activated Navigation, Wheels: 18" Chrome-Like PVD. For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695. Reviews: * Many owners say the F-150s wide selection of handy and high-tech features plays a major role in its appeal, with the advanced parking and trailer maneuvering systems being common favourites. A commanding driving position, very spacious cabin, and relatively easy-to-use control layouts round out the package. Performance typically rates highly as well, especially from the EcoBoost engines. Source: autoTRADER.ca
