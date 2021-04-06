Menu
2017 Ford F-150

73,950 KM

Details Description Features

$42,998

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

Lariat Just arrived!

Location

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

  1. Video Thumb
  2. 6841034
$42,998

+ taxes & licensing

73,950KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6841034
  • Stock #: F3WDA4
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EF6HFC25317

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Stock # F3WDA4
  • Mileage 73,950 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Steering
Tire Pressure Monitor
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

