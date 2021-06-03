Menu
2017 Ford F-150

148,000 KM

Details Description

$39,600

+ tax & licensing
$39,600

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-414-4143

2017 Ford F-150

2017 Ford F-150

Hard Loaded 3.5L EcoBoost Sport! Nav & Htd Seats!!

2017 Ford F-150

Hard Loaded 3.5L EcoBoost Sport! Nav & Htd Seats!!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

$39,600

+ taxes & licensing

148,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7176779
  Stock #: GT5545
  VIN: 1FTEW1EG7HFB58179

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Gray
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 148,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** 3.5L ECOBOOST SPORT PACKAGE! *** HARD TONNEAU + STEP BARS + TOW PACKAGE!! *** HEATED BUCKET SEATS + SPORT CONSOLE + NAVIGATION!!! *** Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!

PLEASE NOTE: AFTERMARKET WHEEL & TIRE PACKAGE (PICTURED) IS AVAILABLE AT AN ADDED COST, ADVERTISED PRICE INCLUDES FACTORY SET.



Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used vans, used RVs, and used cars in Winnipeg on our new website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

