Sale $35,600 + taxes & licensing 1 4 8 , 8 9 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7668172

7668172 Stock #: F46RKH

F46RKH VIN: 1FTEW1EF1HFC69057

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Mileage 148,898 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.