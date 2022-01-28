$38,979+ tax & licensing
204-661-9555
2017 Ford F-150
XLT 300A | XTR | TRLR TOW
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
$38,979
- Listing ID: 8183724
- Stock #: F4D47J
- VIN: 1FTEW1EP4HFC53881
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ingot Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 52,849 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Ford F-150 XLT 300A | XTR | TRLR TOW 2.7L V6 EcoBoost 6-Speed Automatic Electronic 4WD Ingot Silver Metallic
300A Equipment Group, XTR Package, Trailer Tow Package, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, SYNC Voice Activated System, 4WD, 3.55 Axle Ratio, 4.2" LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler, Block heater, Brake assist, Bumpers: chrome, CD player, Chrome Billet Style Grille w/Chrome Surround, Chrome Door & Tailgate Handles w/Body-Colour Bezel, Chrome Step Bars, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, Cloth 40/20/40 Front Seat, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Equipment Group 300A Base, Front fog lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, GVWR: 2,948 kg (6,500 lb) Payload Package, Occupant sensing airbag, Power steering, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Radio data system, Radio: Single-CD w/SiriusXM Satellite, Rear step bumper, Rear View Camera w/Dynamic Hitch Assist, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Single-Tip Chrome Exhaust, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC Voice Activated Connectivity System, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trailer Tow Package, Upgraded Front Stabilizer Bar, Upgraded Radiator, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 18" Chrome-Like PVD, XTR 4x4 Decal, XTR Package.
Reviews:
* Many owners say the F-150's wide selection of handy and high-tech features plays a major role in its appeal, with the advanced parking and trailer maneuvering systems being common favourites. A commanding driving position, very spacious cabin, and relatively easy-to-use control layouts round out the package. Performance typically rates highly as well, especially from the EcoBoost engines. Source: autoTRADER.ca
