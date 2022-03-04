Sale $34,950 + taxes & licensing 5 3 , 2 8 3 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8635748

8635748 Stock #: F4JT3T

F4JT3T VIN: 1FTEX1E89HKD21850

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Oxford White

Interior Colour Dark Earth Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4JT3T

Mileage 53,283 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Block Heater Four Wheel Drive Trailer Wiring Harness 3.73 Axle Ratio HD shock absorbers Front Anti-Roll Bar Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Auto Locking Hubs 200 Amp Alternator 136.3 L Fuel Tank 70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs GVWR: 2,857 kg (6,300 lb) Payload Package Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive 1600# Maximum Payload Engine: 3.5L V6 Ti-VCT FFV Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Safety Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Interior tilt steering Compass glove box Front air conditioning Manual air conditioning Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 3 12V DC Power Outlets 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Front Cigar Lighter(s) 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer Pickup Cargo Box Lights 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Transmission Fluid Temp and Trip Odometer Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Exterior Variable Intermittent Wipers Fixed rear window Black door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Black Side Windows Trim Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Aluminum Panels Reverse Opening Rear Doors Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

