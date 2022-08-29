Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Ford F-150

95,000 KM

Details Description

$49,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$49,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

Contact Seller
2017 Ford F-150

2017 Ford F-150

BDS Lifted Monster on 37s! Massive Upgrades!!

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford F-150

BDS Lifted Monster on 37s! Massive Upgrades!!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

  1. 9026476
  2. 9026476
  3. 9026476
  4. 9026476
  5. 9026476
  6. 9026476
  7. 9026476
  8. 9026476
  9. 9026476
  10. 9026476
  11. 9026476
  12. 9026476
  13. 9026476
  14. 9026476
  15. 9026476
  16. 9026476
  17. 9026476
  18. 9026476
  19. 9026476
  20. 9026476
  21. 9026476
  22. 9026476
  23. 9026476
  24. 9026476
  25. 9026476
  26. 9026476
  27. 9026476
  28. 9026476
  29. 9026476
  30. 9026476
  31. 9026476
  32. 9026476
  33. 9026476
  34. 9026476
  35. 9026476
  36. 9026476
  37. 9026476
  38. 9026476
  39. 9026476
  40. 9026476
  41. 9026476
  42. 9026476
  43. 9026476
  44. 9026476
  45. 9026476
  46. 9026476
  47. 9026476
  48. 9026476
  49. 9026476
  50. 9026476
Contact Seller

$49,800

+ taxes & licensing

95,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9026476
  • Stock #: GT7553
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EG1HFC25976

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # GT7553
  • Mileage 95,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** BEAUTIFUL BLACKED-OUT MONSTER F-150! *** 37-INCH TOYO MUD TERRAIN TIRES + BIG BDS LIFT KIT + FOX SHOCKS!! *** A.D.D. SPORT BAR, FRONT BUMPER, REAR BUMPER + CUSTOM LED LIGHTING!!! *** Easily $20,000.00 invested into upgrades on this beast of a show truck. Don't miss a stellar opportunity to buy a fully done project at a significant discount. Comes with everything seen in photos! Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!

This WICKED F-150 comes with all original books and manuals, two sets of keys and fobs, and both custom fit All Weather Mats and cloth mats. Now priced to sell at just $49,800 with all upgrades and accessories included. Dealer arranged financing and extended warranty options available!


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance

2010 Chevrolet Camar...
 29,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Coachmen 29SE 3...
 0 KM
$38,800 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Tacoma V...
 64,000 KM
$46,600 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

Call Dealer

204-560-XXXX

(click to show)

204-560-6292

Alternate Numbers
204-489-4494
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory