$32,888 + taxes & licensing 1 1 3 , 2 1 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9205669

9205669 Stock #: 22W1E321A

22W1E321A VIN: 1FTFW1EG7HFC69030

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 113,219 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning tilt steering Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Convenience Intermittent Wipers Exterior Auto On/Off Headlamps Additional Features Premium Audio Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.