Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
2017 Ford F-150
100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9
85,123KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9352678
- Stock #: 22W1E284A
- VIN: 1FTEW1EP0HFC53862
- Exterior Colour Black
- Mileage 85,123 KM
One Owner |, Local Trade |, Clean Carfax |, 4WD, 4.2 LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, 8-Way Power Driver's Seat, ABS brakes, Accent-Colour Running Boards, Air Conditioning, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler, Black Billet Style Grille w/Body-Colour Surround, Block heater, Body-Colour Door & Tailgate Handles, Body-Colour Front & Rear Bumpers, Box Side Decal, BoxLink Cargo Management System, Brake assist, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, Cloth 40/20/40 Front Seat, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual Power Glass/Manual Folding Heated Mirrors, Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio, Electronic Stability Control, Equipment Group 301A Mid, Front anti-roll bar, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Power-Adjustable Pedals, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Radio data system, Radio: Single-CD w/SiriusXM Satellite, Rear reading lights, Rear step bumper, Rear Under-Seat Storage, Rear View Camera w/Dynamic Hitch Assist, Rear Window Fixed Privacy Glass, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start System, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC Voice Activated Connectivity System, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Trailer Tow Package, Upgraded Front Stabilizer Bar, Upgraded Radiator, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, Wheels: 18 6-Spoke Machined-Aluminum, XLT Sport Appearance Package.
Blue Metallic 2017 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD 2.7L V6 EcoBoost 6-Speed Automatic Electronic
For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695.
* Many owners say the F-150s wide selection of handy and high-tech features plays a major role in its appeal, with the advanced parking and trailer maneuvering systems being common favourites. A commanding driving position, very spacious cabin, and relatively easy-to-use control layouts round out the package. Performance typically rates highly as well, especially from the EcoBoost engines. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Air Conditioning
tilt steering
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Bench Seating
Driver Side Airbag
