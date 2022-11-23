Sale $42,900 + taxes & licensing 7 8 , 8 5 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9407128

9407128 Stock #: F4VN2D

F4VN2D VIN: 1FTEW1EF2HFC69021

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK

Interior Colour Ebony

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4VN2D

Mileage 78,850 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Aluminum Panels Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Interior Security System PERIMETER ALARM glove box Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Delayed Accessory Power 3 12V DC Power Outlets Front Cigar Lighter(s) Pickup Cargo Box Lights Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer Mechanical Power Steering Block Heater HD shock absorbers Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs Electronic Transfer Case Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Auto Locking Hubs 200 Amp Alternator 136.3 L Fuel Tank 70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Safety Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter audio volume limiter early low fuel warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag SYNC Voice Activated Connectivity System -inc: In-vehicle voice-activated communications and entertainment system w/911 assist and compass Driver Side Adjustable Seat 4.2" LCD display in centre stack AppLink and 2.3" message centre in instrument cluster

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.