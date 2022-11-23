$42,900+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford F-150
XLT 4.99% Available | Moonroof | Sport
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
$42,900
- Listing ID: 9407128
- Stock #: F4VN2D
- VIN: 1FTEW1EF2HFC69021
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 78,850 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Ford F-150 Lariat 502A | FX4 | Blis 5.0L V8 FFV 6-Speed Automatic Electronic 4WD Shadow Black
Key Features
- Equipment Group 502A
- FX4 Off-Road Pkg
- Trailer Tow Pkg
- Lariat Sport Pkg
- Voice Activated Navigation
- Twin Panel Moonroof
- Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
- Power Adjust Front Seat w/Driver Front Memory
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Power Adjust Pedals w/Memory
- Power Deployable Running Boards
- Remote Vehicle Start
- 3.55 Electronic Lock Rear Axle
- 136L Fuel Tank
- Tailgate Steps
- SYNC 3
Safety Features
- BLIS
- Reverse Camera System
- Reverse Sensing System
- Integrated Trailer Brake Control
4WD, 136L Fuel Tank, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 4x4 FX4 Off-Road Decal, ABS Brakes, Accent-Colour 3-Bar Style Grille, Accent-Colour Angular Running Boards, Adjustable Pedals, Automatic High Beam w/Rain-Sensing Wipers, Automatic Temperature Control, Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Block Heater, Body-Colour Door Handles w/Body-Colour Bezel, Body-Colour Front & Rear Bumpers, Box Side Decal, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, Delay-Off Headlights, Dual Power Glass/Manual Folding Heated Mirrors, Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio, Equipment Group 502A Luxury, Exterior parking camera rear: With Dynamic Hitch Assist, Front Dual Zone A/C, Front Fog Lights, Fully Automatic Headlights, FX4 Off-Road Package, Heated Door Mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Hill Descent Control, Lariat Chrome Appearance Package, Lariat Sport Appearance Package, LED Side-Mirror Spotlights, Memory Seat, Occupant Sensing Airbag, Off-Road Tuned Front Shock Absorbers, Pedal Memory, Power Door Mirrors, Power Driver Seat, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column w/Memory, Power Windows, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Quad Beam LED Headlamps & LED Taillamps, Radio Data System, Radio: Sony Single CD w/SiriusXM Satellite, Rear Step Bumper, Remote Keyless Entry, Security System, Single-Tip Chrome Exhaust, Speed Control, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, SYNC 3, SYNC Connect, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Trailer Tow Package, Turn Signal Indicator Mirrors, Twin Panel Moonroof, Universal Garage Door Opener, Upgraded Front Stabilizer Bar, Upgraded Radiator, Ventilated Front Seats, Voice-Activated Navigation, Wheels: 18" 6-Spoke Machined-Aluminum.
Reviews:
* Many owners say the F-150s wide selection of handy and high-tech features plays a major role in its appeal, with the advanced parking and trailer maneuvering systems being common favourites. A commanding driving position, very spacious cabin, and relatively easy-to-use control layouts round out the package. Performance typically rates highly as well, especially from the EcoBoost engines. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
