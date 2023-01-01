$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford F-150
XL
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
204-272-6161
- Listing ID: 9782224
- Stock #: 23131
- VIN: 1FTEW1EF4HFA15682
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue[Lightning Blue]
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 109,436 KM
Vehicle Description
Hey there! Looking for a car deal that's so good, you won't need the luck of the Irish? Well, look no further than Ride Time's "No Luck Needed In March" event! We've got everything you need to upgrade your ride without relying on good fortune. Feast your eyes on the 2017 Ford F-150 XLT in Lightning Blue - it's a truck that's sure to light up your life. This SuperCrew truck is packed with features that will make you feel like the king of the road. With the 5.0L engine, you'll have more power than a thunderstorm, and the Sport Appearance Package will have you looking sleeker than a superhero in spandex. But that's not all - this truck also comes with a color-matched fiberglass cap, perfect for all your cargo-hauling needs. It's so stylish, you'll feel like you're driving a runway model down the highway. Inside, you'll find a spacious and comfortable cabin that's fit for a king. And with features like the SYNC infotainment system, you'll be more connected than a pair of jumper cables. So if you're ready to take the throne as the king of the road, come in for a test drive of the 2017 Ford F-150 XLT in Lightning Blue. Trust us, this truck is a force to be reckoned with, and you'll be ruling the road in no time. Our massive selection of top-quality used cars are always priced to sell, with an average of 100 vehicles under $30,000 in stock. And with over 15 lenders on board, we'll help you find financing options that work for you no four-leaf clovers required! All of our vehicles come with a fresh Manitoba Safety inspection, a free CarFax history report, and our exclusive "Oil 4 Life Program" which saves you approximately $200 per year. Plus, we're the only dealership in Manitoba that offers AIR MILES® Reward Miles talk about a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow! Don't worry if you're not in town we ship worldwide, so you can get behind the wheel of your new ride no matter where you are. And if you have a trade-in, we'll give you a fair price for it no leprechaun magic involved. To make things even easier, we offer contactless online purchasing and financing applications. And if you have any questions, our team is available 24/7 via text at 204-400-1965 or on Facebook Messenger at https://m.me/ridetime. So if you're ready to upgrade your ride without relying on good luck, visit us in-store or shop online now during our "No Luck Needed In March" event! Trust us this is one deal you won't want to miss! CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Odometer is 39,517 kilometers below market average! Leather, Navigation, MyFord Touch, Bluetooth, Back-Up Camera, Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats, Power Seats, Remote Start, 4WD, 20" Alloy Wheels, 3 Free Months of Sirius Satellite Radio w/ Purchase, Painted Fiberglass Cap, 10-Way Power Driver's & Passenger Seats, 110V/400W Outlet, 4.2" LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster, Accent-Colour Running Boards, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler, Black Billet Style Grille w/Body-Colour Surround, Body-Colour Door & Tailgate Handles, Body-Colour Front & Rear Bumpers, BoxLink Cargo Management System, CD player, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, Cloth 40/20/40 Front Seat, Dual Power Glass/Manual Folding Heated Mirrors, Equipment Group 302A Luxury, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, GVWR: 3,175 kg (7,000 lb) Payload Package, Heated Front Seats, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, LED Box Lighting, Max Trailer Tow Package, Power-Adjustable Pedals, Power-Sliding Rear Window, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Rear Under-Seat Storage, Rear View Camera w/Dynamic Hitch Assist, Remote Start System, Reverse Sensing System, SYNC 3, SYNC Connect, Trailer Tow Package, Upgraded Front Stabilizer Bar, Upgraded Radiator, Voice-Activated Navigation, Wheels: 20" 6-Spoke Premium Painted Aluminum, XLT Sport Appearance Package. 2017 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic 5.0L V8 FFV Lightning Blue Why Buy From Ride Time? At Ride Time, we pride ourselves on offering the best value and service to our customers. Here are just a few of the reasons why you should buy from us: AIR MILES: As the only dealer in Manitoba to offer AIR MILES Reward Miles®, you can earn rewards when you purchase a vehicle or use our auto shop services. SAFETY AND CERTIFICATION: Our certified technicians inspect every inch of our used vehicles to ensure they meet Manitoba safety requirements and are "Ride Time Certified." We also ensure that our vehicles meet the safety standards of any province you may be from before shipping. USED CARS IN THE BEST CONDITION: We employ the top talent in our detailing department to make sure every used car we sell looks and feels brand new. GUARANTEED BEST PRICES: We were one of the first used car dealers in Canada to use third-party software to price our inventory, ensuring that our prices are always below market value. . FAIR TRADE-INS: We use industry-standard metrics and benchmarks to fairly price your trade-in, and we'll even buy it from you outright if you decide not to purchase from us. NON-COMMISSIONED SALES STAFF: Our sales team is focused on meeting your needs, not our bottom line, so you can trust that you'll get honest and fair service every step of the way. EXTRA BONUSES: When you purchase from us, you'll be enrolled in our "Oil 4 Life" Program*, which covers the cost of oil changes for the lifetime of your vehicle. You'll also be eligible to earn $300 for every successful referral. And if you're coming from out of town, we offer free airport pick-up and can ship your vehicle anywhere in the world. Don't miss out on all these great benefits contact us today to schedule a test drive or apply for financing through our website. Connect with us on Facebook Messenger for 24/7 assistance or text us anytime at 204-400-1965. We look forward to helping you find your dream car. *for regular cars and trucks, diesel is extra.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
