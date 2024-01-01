Menu
Recent Arrival!<BR><BR>4WD, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.<BR><BR>Gray 2017 Ford F-250SD XLT 4WD 6.2L V8 EFI SOHC 16V Flex Fuel 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive<BR><BR><BR>For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695.

2017 Ford F-250

350,338 KM

Details

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford F-250

XLT | 4x4 | Rear View Camera | Cruise Control

2017 Ford F-250

XLT | 4x4 | Rear View Camera | Cruise Control

Location

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-284-7650

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

350,338KM
Used
VIN 1FT7X2B62HEB87148

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23W4D01B
  • Mileage 350,338 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!

4WD, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.

Gray 2017 Ford F-250SD XLT 4WD 6.2L V8 EFI SOHC 16V Flex Fuel 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive


For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
tilt steering

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Safety

Stability Control
Passenger Airbag

Convenience

Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-284-7650

