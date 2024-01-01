$23,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford F-250
XLT | 4x4 | Rear View Camera | Cruise Control
Location
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9
204-284-7650
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
350,338KM
Used
VIN 1FT7X2B62HEB87148
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 23W4D01B
- Mileage 350,338 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
4WD, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.
Gray 2017 Ford F-250SD XLT 4WD 6.2L V8 EFI SOHC 16V Flex Fuel 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive
For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
tilt steering
Mechanical
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Safety
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Convenience
Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
