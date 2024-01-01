$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford F-250
Lariat ULTIMATE - 6.7L POWERSTROKE
Location
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4
204-688-1001
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 297,871 KM
Vehicle Description
FRESH ON THE LOT!
- New MB Safety
- Single owner
- Very clean unit inside and out; meticulously maintained unit
- Tons of consistent service history through CARFAX report; purchased and serviced at River City Ford
- 6.7L Powerstroke turbo diesel
- Mileage; 297,871 KMs
- Lariat Ultimate package; includes all the options available
- A/M 18 inch rims
- 35 inch offroad tires
- Heated steering wheel
- Heated/cooled leather seats
- Heated rear seats
- Double panel moon roof
- Rear sliding window
- 5th wheel prep
- Leer tri-fold tonneau cover
- Brand new Rough Country Flexfit floor matts
- Mud flaps all around
- Stock wheels included as well
- Includes winter bra and bug shield
- Power tail gate
- Command start
and much more to offer!
If you have any interest or questions, please feel free to reach out to us. We are looking forward to connecting with you.
More inventory From Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
204-688-1001