<p><em><strong>FRESH ON THE LOT!</strong></em></p><p> </p><p>- New MB Safety</p><p>- Single owner</p><p>- Very clean unit inside and out; meticulously maintained unit</p><p>- Tons of consistent service history through CARFAX report; purchased and serviced at River City Ford</p><p>- 6.7L Powerstroke turbo diesel</p><p>- Mileage; 297,871 KMs</p><p>- Lariat Ultimate package; includes all the options available </p><p>- A/M 18 inch rims</p><p>- 35 inch offroad tires</p><p>- Heated steering wheel</p><p>- Heated/cooled leather seats</p><p>- Heated rear seats</p><p>- Double panel moon roof</p><p>- Rear sliding window</p><p>- 5th wheel prep</p><p>- Leer tri-fold tonneau cover</p><p>- Brand new Rough Country Flexfit floor matts</p><p>- Mud flaps all around</p><p>- Stock wheels included as well</p><p>- Includes winter bra and bug shield </p><p>- Power tail gate</p><p>- Command start</p><p>and much more to offer!</p><p> </p><p>If you have any interest or questions, please feel free to reach out to us. We are looking forward to connecting with you.</p><p> </p>

2017 Ford F-250

297,871 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Lariat ULTIMATE - 6.7L POWERSTROKE

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

204-688-1001

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

VIN 1FT7W2BT8HEF02933

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 297,871 KM

Vehicle Description

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Air Conditioned Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

204-688-1001

