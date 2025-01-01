Menu
***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?*** *FINANCING AVAILABLE* *CLEAN TITLE ONLY* *TRADE-INS WELCOME* *7 DAY INSURANCE* *3 MONTH/5000KM LIMITED POWERTRAIN WARRANTY* *MB SAFETY* *NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE* *D#4140* ***2017 FORD F-250 6.2 GAS ENGINE WITH 8 FT LONG BOX AND CREW CAB IS HERE! 4X4, ALL STOCK, AUTOMATIC, ENGINE HAS BEEN PREVIOUSLY REPLACED AND HAS ONLY 75K KMS, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ALARM, KEYLESS ENTRY, AM FM CD, AC, ABS, BRAKE CONTROLLER, TOW PACKAGE, TINTED GLASS, BACK-RACK, BED LINER, NO RUST AS VEHICLE HAS ALUMINUM BODY, MB UNIT, RECENT SERVICE INCLUDES: SPARK PLUGS, OIL AND FILTER, FRONT AND REAR DIFF FLUID, TRANSMISSION FLUID AND FILTER, HAS 10 PLY TIRES ON, LARGE CREW CAB, WILL BE SOLD WITH 2 KEYS, WARRANTY AND FRESH MB SAFETY! *****VALUE PRICED AT $23,991+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED****** *****VIEW AT SILVERLINE MOTORS, 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST****** *****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008***** INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning, Front air conditioning zones: single, Airbag deactivation: passenger switch, Front airbags: dual, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front / rear, Antenna type: diversity / mast, Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / jack / USB, In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc, Radio: AM/FM / voice operated, Satellite radio: SiriusXM, Speed sensitive volume control, Total speakers: 6, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Power brakes, Rear brake type: ventilated disc, Armrests: front center, Door sill trim: scuff plate, Floor mat material: carpet, Floor material: carpet, Floor mats: front / rear, Steering wheel trim: urethane, Assist handle: front / rear, Cruise control, Cupholders: front, Multi-function remote: keyless entry, One-touch windows: 2, Overhead console: front, Power outlet(s): 12V front, Power steering, Power windows: lockout button, Reading lights: front / rear, Rearview mirror: manual day/night, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control / multi-function / phone / voice control, Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback / in dash / sunglasses holder / under front seats / under rear seats, Vanity mirrors: dual, Door handle color: black, Front bumper color: chrome, Grille color: chrome, License plate bracket: front, Mirror color: black, Pickup bed light, Rear bumper color: chrome, Tailgate: lift assist / power locking / removable, Window trim: black, Infotainment: SYNC, Infotainment screen size: 4.2 in., Video system: auxiliary audio/video input, Clock, Compass, Digital odometer, External temperature display, Fuel economy display: MPG / range, Gauge: tachometer, Instrument cluster screen size: 4.2 in., Multi-function display, Powertrain hour meter, Trip odometer, Warnings and reminders: low fuel level / low oil level, Headlights: auto delay off / auto on / halogen / quad headlights / wiper activated, Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / manual telescoping / power, Side mirrors: heated / integrated turn signals, Towing mirrors, 4WD selector: manual hi-lo, 4WD type: part time, Alternator: 157 amps, Battery rating: 650 CCA, Battery saver, Camera system: rearview, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Crumple zones: front, Impact sensor: alert system / door unlock / post-collision safety system, Programmable safety key, Rearview monitor: in dash, Emergency locking retractors: front / rear, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Rear seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Seatbelt warning sensor: front, Driver seat manual adjustments: lumbar / reclining, Front headrests: 2 / adjustable, Front seat type: 40-20-40 split bench, Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining, Rear headrests: 3 / adjustable, Rear seat folding: folds up / split, Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench, Upholstery: cloth, Anti-theft system: alarm / perimeter alarm / vehicle immobilizer, Power door locks: auto-locking, Off-road driving assist: hill ascent, Roll stability control, Stability control, Traction control, Trailer stability control, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front suspension classification: solid live axle, Front suspension type: multi-link, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: leaf, Rear suspension classification: solid live axle, Rear suspension type: multi-leaf, Driver assistance app: roadside assistance, Electronic messaging assistance: with read function, Hands-free phone call integration: voice operated, Wireless data link: Bluetooth, Tow hooks: front, Trailer brake controller, Trailer hitch, Trailer wiring: 4-pin / 7-pin, Spare tire kit, Spare tire mount location: underbody, Spare tire size: full-size, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Wheel covers: full, Wheels: painted aluminum alloy, Front wipers: intermittent, Power windows, Rear privacy glass, Solar-tinted glass: front

2017 Ford F-250

314,620 KM

$24,991

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Ford F-250

Super Duty XLT

12873872

2017 Ford F-250

Super Duty XLT

Silverline Motors

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

204-509-0008

$24,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
314,620KM
VIN 1FT7W2B69HEE22745

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Medium Earth Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # E22745
  • Mileage 314,620 KM

INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning, Front air conditioning zones: single, Airbag deactivation: passenger switch, Front airbags: dual, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front / rear, Antenna type: diversity / mast, Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / jack / USB, In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc, Radio: AM/FM / voice operated, Satellite radio: SiriusXM, Speed sensitive volume control, Total speakers: 6, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Power brakes, Rear brake type: ventilated disc, Armrests: front center, Door sill trim: scuff plate, Floor mat material: carpet, Floor material: carpet, Floor mats: front / rear, Steering wheel trim: urethane, Assist handle: front / rear, Cruise control, Cupholders: front, Multi-function remote: keyless entry, One-touch windows: 2, Overhead console: front, Power outlet(s): 12V front, Power steering, Power windows: lockout button, Reading lights: front / rear, Rearview mirror: manual day/night, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control / multi-function / phone / voice control, Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback / in dash / sunglasses holder / under front seats / under rear seats, Vanity mirrors: dual, Door handle color: black, Front bumper color: chrome, Grille color: chrome, License plate bracket: front, Mirror color: black, Pickup bed light, Rear bumper color: chrome, Tailgate: lift assist / power locking / removable, Window trim: black, Infotainment: SYNC, Infotainment screen size: 4.2 in., Video system: auxiliary audio/video input, Clock, Compass, Digital odometer, External temperature display, Fuel economy display: MPG / range, Gauge: tachometer, Instrument cluster screen size: 4.2 in., Multi-function display, Powertrain hour meter, Trip odometer, Warnings and reminders: low fuel level / low oil level, Headlights: auto delay off / auto on / halogen / quad headlights / wiper activated, Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / manual telescoping / power, Side mirrors: heated / integrated turn signals, Towing mirrors, 4WD selector: manual hi-lo, 4WD type: part time, Alternator: 157 amps, Battery rating: 650 CCA, Battery saver, Camera system: rearview, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Crumple zones: front, Impact sensor: alert system / door unlock / post-collision safety system, Programmable safety key, Rearview monitor: in dash, Emergency locking retractors: front / rear, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Rear seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Seatbelt warning sensor: front, Driver seat manual adjustments: lumbar / reclining, Front headrests: 2 / adjustable, Front seat type: 40-20-40 split bench, Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining, Rear headrests: 3 / adjustable, Rear seat folding: folds up / split, Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench, Upholstery: cloth, Anti-theft system: alarm / perimeter alarm / vehicle immobilizer, Power door locks: auto-locking, Off-road driving assist: hill ascent, Roll stability control, Stability control, Traction control, Trailer stability control, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front suspension classification: solid live axle, Front suspension type: multi-link, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: leaf, Rear suspension classification: solid live axle, Rear suspension type: multi-leaf, Driver assistance app: roadside assistance, Electronic messaging assistance: with read function, Hands-free phone call integration: voice operated, Wireless data link: Bluetooth, Tow hooks: front, Trailer brake controller, Trailer hitch, Trailer wiring: 4-pin / 7-pin, Spare tire kit, Spare tire mount location: underbody, Spare tire size: full-size, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Wheel covers: full, Wheels: painted aluminum alloy, Front wipers: intermittent, Power windows, Rear privacy glass, Solar-tinted glass: front

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Roll Stability Control

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Front air conditioning
Air filtration

Mechanical

Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Trailer brake controller
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Electronic brakeforce distribution

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front

Seating

Upholstery: Cloth

Exterior

Rear Privacy Glass
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody

Additional Features

digital odometer
Towing Mirrors
Braking Assist
trailer stability control
speed sensitive volume control
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front wipers: intermittent
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Overhead console: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Spare wheel type: steel
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Grille color: chrome
One-touch windows: 2
Tow hooks: front
Camera system: rearview
Front suspension classification: solid live axle
Front suspension type: multi-link
Rear suspension classification: solid live axle
Armrests: front center
Floor material: carpet
Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining
Rear spring type: leaf
Airbag deactivation: passenger switch
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Crumple zones: front
Front air conditioning zones: single
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Spare tire size: full-size
Rearview monitor: in dash
Total speakers: 6
Power door locks: auto-locking
Vanity mirrors: dual
Video system: auxiliary audio/video input
Mirror color: black
Steering wheel trim: urethane
4WD selector: manual hi-lo
4WD type: part time
Door handle color: black
Spare tire kit
Door sill trim: scuff plate
Pickup bed light
Infotainment: SYNC
Programmable safety key
Rear suspension type: multi-leaf
Electronic messaging assistance: with read function
Solar-tinted glass: front
Front bumper color: chrome
Rear bumper color: chrome
Front seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Wheel covers: full
Alternator: 157 amps
License plate bracket: front
Battery rating: 650 CCA
Infotainment screen size: 4.2 in.
Instrument cluster screen size: 4.2 in.
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
Off-road driving assist: hill ascent
POWERTRAIN HOUR METER
Wheels: painted aluminum alloy
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Floor mats: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Emergency locking retractors: front / rear
Antenna type: diversity / mast
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc
Reading lights: front / rear
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level / low oil level
Side mirrors: heated / integrated turn signals
Radio: AM/FM / voice operated
Anti-theft system: alarm / perimeter alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Impact sensor: alert system / door unlock / post-collision safety system
Rear seat folding: folds up / split
Trailer wiring: 4-pin / 7-pin
Driver seat manual adjustments: lumbar / reclining
Tailgate: lift assist / power locking / removable
Hands-free phone call integration: voice operated
Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control / multi-function / phone / voice control
Front headrests: 2 / adjustable
Rear headrests: 3 / adjustable
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / jack / USB
Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback / in dash / sunglasses holder / under front seats / under rear seats
Headlights: auto delay off / auto on / halogen / quad headlights / wiper activated
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / manual telescoping / power

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Silverline Motors

Silverline Motors

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

Call Dealer

204-509-XXXX

(click to show)

204-509-0008

$24,991

Silverline Motors

204-509-0008

2017 Ford F-250