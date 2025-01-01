$24,991+ taxes & licensing
2017 Ford F-250
Super Duty XLT
2017 Ford F-250
Super Duty XLT
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour Medium Earth Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # E22745
- Mileage 314,620 KM
Vehicle Description
***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?***
*FINANCING AVAILABLE*
*CLEAN TITLE ONLY*
*TRADE-INS WELCOME*
*7 DAY INSURANCE*
*3 MONTH/5000KM
LIMITED POWERTRAIN WARRANTY*
*MB SAFETY*
*NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE*
*D#4140*
***2017 FORD F-250 6.2 GAS ENGINE WITH 8 FT LONG BOX AND CREW CAB IS HERE! 4X4, ALL STOCK, AUTOMATIC, ENGINE HAS BEEN PREVIOUSLY REPLACED AND HAS ONLY 75K KMS, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ALARM, KEYLESS ENTRY, AM FM CD, AC, ABS, BRAKE CONTROLLER, TOW PACKAGE, TINTED GLASS, BACK-RACK, BED LINER, NO RUST AS VEHICLE HAS ALUMINUM BODY, MB UNIT, RECENT SERVICE INCLUDES: SPARK PLUGS, OIL AND FILTER, FRONT AND REAR DIFF FLUID, TRANSMISSION FLUID AND FILTER, HAS 10 PLY TIRES ON, LARGE CREW CAB, WILL BE SOLD WITH 2 KEYS, WARRANTY AND FRESH MB SAFETY!
*****VALUE PRICED AT $23,991+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED******
*****VIEW AT SILVERLINE MOTORS, 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST******
*****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008*****
INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning, Front air conditioning zones: single, Airbag deactivation: passenger switch, Front airbags: dual, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front / rear, Antenna type: diversity / mast, Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / jack / USB, In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc, Radio: AM/FM / voice operated, Satellite radio: SiriusXM, Speed sensitive volume control, Total speakers: 6, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Power brakes, Rear brake type: ventilated disc, Armrests: front center, Door sill trim: scuff plate, Floor mat material: carpet, Floor material: carpet, Floor mats: front / rear, Steering wheel trim: urethane, Assist handle: front / rear, Cruise control, Cupholders: front, Multi-function remote: keyless entry, One-touch windows: 2, Overhead console: front, Power outlet(s): 12V front, Power steering, Power windows: lockout button, Reading lights: front / rear, Rearview mirror: manual day/night, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control / multi-function / phone / voice control, Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback / in dash / sunglasses holder / under front seats / under rear seats, Vanity mirrors: dual, Door handle color: black, Front bumper color: chrome, Grille color: chrome, License plate bracket: front, Mirror color: black, Pickup bed light, Rear bumper color: chrome, Tailgate: lift assist / power locking / removable, Window trim: black, Infotainment: SYNC, Infotainment screen size: 4.2 in., Video system: auxiliary audio/video input, Clock, Compass, Digital odometer, External temperature display, Fuel economy display: MPG / range, Gauge: tachometer, Instrument cluster screen size: 4.2 in., Multi-function display, Powertrain hour meter, Trip odometer, Warnings and reminders: low fuel level / low oil level, Headlights: auto delay off / auto on / halogen / quad headlights / wiper activated, Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / manual telescoping / power, Side mirrors: heated / integrated turn signals, Towing mirrors, 4WD selector: manual hi-lo, 4WD type: part time, Alternator: 157 amps, Battery rating: 650 CCA, Battery saver, Camera system: rearview, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Crumple zones: front, Impact sensor: alert system / door unlock / post-collision safety system, Programmable safety key, Rearview monitor: in dash, Emergency locking retractors: front / rear, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Rear seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Seatbelt warning sensor: front, Driver seat manual adjustments: lumbar / reclining, Front headrests: 2 / adjustable, Front seat type: 40-20-40 split bench, Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining, Rear headrests: 3 / adjustable, Rear seat folding: folds up / split, Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench, Upholstery: cloth, Anti-theft system: alarm / perimeter alarm / vehicle immobilizer, Power door locks: auto-locking, Off-road driving assist: hill ascent, Roll stability control, Stability control, Traction control, Trailer stability control, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front suspension classification: solid live axle, Front suspension type: multi-link, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: leaf, Rear suspension classification: solid live axle, Rear suspension type: multi-leaf, Driver assistance app: roadside assistance, Electronic messaging assistance: with read function, Hands-free phone call integration: voice operated, Wireless data link: Bluetooth, Tow hooks: front, Trailer brake controller, Trailer hitch, Trailer wiring: 4-pin / 7-pin, Spare tire kit, Spare tire mount location: underbody, Spare tire size: full-size, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Wheel covers: full, Wheels: painted aluminum alloy, Front wipers: intermittent, Power windows, Rear privacy glass, Solar-tinted glass: front
