2017 Ford F-350

- Convenience
-
- Power Options
-
- Trim
-
- POWER RUNNING BOARDS
- Aluminum grille
- Windows
-
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Exterior
-
- Front fog lamps
- Steel spare wheel
- Comfort
-
- Additional Features
-
- Trailer Wiring Harness
- CHROME DOOR HANDLES
- Rear Parking Sensors
- PERIMETER ALARM
- HD shock absorbers
- Illuminated locking glove box
- Full Cloth Headliner
- driver seat
- Front Centre Armrest
- Outside temp gauge
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- Perimeter/approach lights
- Garage door transmitter
- Front Cupholder
- Front Anti-Roll Bar
- Electronic Transfer Case
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Rear cupholder
- LED brakelights
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Urethane Gear Shift Knob
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
- Front And Rear Map Lights
- Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
- Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
- Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
- Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
- Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
- Systems Monitor
- Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
- 4 12V DC Power Outlets
- Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
- Transmission w/Oil Cooler
- Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- Regular Amplifier
- KEYPAD
- Auto Locking Hubs
- Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
- Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
- Regular Box Style
- Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
- Underhood And Pickup Cargo Box Lights
- Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
- Leather Door Trim Insert
- Radio w/Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control
- Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
- Full Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
- Aluminum Panels
- Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
- Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
- Firm Suspension
- Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Height Adjusters
- BLIS Blind Spot Sensor
- 78-Amp/Hr 750CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
- Power Rear Window w/Defroster
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
- Split-Bench Front Facing Rear Seat
- Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
- Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
- HD 200 Amp Alternator
- Power Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
- Flow-Through Centre Console (Column Shifter) -inc: 110V/400W outlet in rear and storage
- Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
- Retractable Rear Step
- Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls
- Passenger Seat
- and Cross Traffic Alert
- Door Mirrors, Steering Wheel and Pedals
- Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Genuine Wood/Chrome Door Panel Insert, Genuine Wood/Leather Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
- Chrome Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
- ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20
- Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
