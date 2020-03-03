Menu
2017 Ford F-350

Super Duty SRW PLATINUM

2017 Ford F-350

Super Duty SRW PLATINUM

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

204-688-1001

$82,236

  • 43,265KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4780650
  • Stock #: OWNERS
  • VIN: 1FT8W3BT3HED62400
Exterior Colour
Shadow Black (Black)
Interior Colour
Black (7B)
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder

2017 FORD F350 PLATINUM 6.7L 4X4 THIS TRUCK IS MY PERSONAL TRUCK I HAVE DONE ALL THE WORK TO IT. THE TRUCK IS IN MINT CONDITION HAS EVERY OPTION FROM HEATED AND COOLED SEATS TO MASSAGING DRIVER & PASSENGER SEATS. THE TRUCK HAS A 6" LIFT KIT WITH FOX SHOCKS FRONT AND BACK. SITTING ON 37"/13.5/20R TIRES FUEL WHEELS -44 OF SET DEEP DISH RIMS. THIS TRUCK STILL HAS FACTORY WARRANTY NO TUNER NEVER BEEN ABUSED IN ANY WAY STILL SMELLS LIKE NEW I HAVE ALL THE FACTORY PARTS FOR IT AND RIMS AND TIRES FOR THE TRUCK

ALL THE DECALS WILL BE REMOVED FOR NEW OWNER
THE SLED DECK COULD BE SOLD FOR THE RIGHT PRICE

Convenience
  • Block Heater
Power Options
  • POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Trim
  • POWER RUNNING BOARDS
  • Aluminum grille
Windows
  • DEEP TINTED GLASS
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Fixed antenna
Exterior
  • Front fog lamps
  • Steel spare wheel
Comfort
  • Air filtration
Additional Features
  • Trailer Wiring Harness
  • CHROME DOOR HANDLES
  • Rear Parking Sensors
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • HD shock absorbers
  • Illuminated locking glove box
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • driver seat
  • Front Centre Armrest
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Garage door transmitter
  • Front Cupholder
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Electronic Transfer Case
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Rear cupholder
  • LED brakelights
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Urethane Gear Shift Knob
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
  • Front And Rear Map Lights
  • Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
  • Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
  • Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
  • Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
  • Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
  • Systems Monitor
  • Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • 4 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
  • Transmission w/Oil Cooler
  • Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Regular Amplifier
  • KEYPAD
  • Auto Locking Hubs
  • Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
  • Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
  • Regular Box Style
  • Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
  • Underhood And Pickup Cargo Box Lights
  • Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
  • Leather Door Trim Insert
  • Radio w/Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control
  • Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
  • Full Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Aluminum Panels
  • Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
  • Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
  • Firm Suspension
  • Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Height Adjusters
  • BLIS Blind Spot Sensor
  • 78-Amp/Hr 750CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Power Rear Window w/Defroster
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
  • Split-Bench Front Facing Rear Seat
  • Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
  • Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
  • HD 200 Amp Alternator
  • Power Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
  • Flow-Through Centre Console (Column Shifter) -inc: 110V/400W outlet in rear and storage
  • Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Retractable Rear Step
  • Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls
  • Passenger Seat
  • and Cross Traffic Alert
  • Door Mirrors, Steering Wheel and Pedals
  • Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Genuine Wood/Chrome Door Panel Insert, Genuine Wood/Leather Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • Chrome Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
  • ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20
  • Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

