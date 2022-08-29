$57,899+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford F-350
4WD Crew Cab 160" XLT FX4 6.7L
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4
$57,899
- Listing ID: 9270415
- Stock #: 1249
- VIN: 1FT8W3BT5HEE11001
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 176,000 KM
Vehicle Description
JUST IN 2017 FORD F350 CREW CAB 6.7L 4X4 FX4 THIS IS ONE GOOD LOOKING TRUCK WITH THE 6" LIFTED KIT AND AFTERMARKET WHEELS AND 37" TIRES. THIS TRUCK ALSO HAS A SET OF LEATHER SEAT COVERS THAT WILL COME WITH THE TRUCK FOR FREE IF YOU WANT TO KEEP THE FACTORY SEATS LOOKING CLEAN AND NEW. WE ARE HAPPY TO TELL YOU THIS WAS A ONE OWNER VEHICLE WITH NO ACCIDENTS SO YOU CAN BUY WITH CONFIDENCE.
LIMITED TIME OFFER 1 YEAR FREE WARRANTY FOR ASKING PRICE
Vehicle Features
