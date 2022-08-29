Menu
2017 Ford F-350

176,000 KM

Details Description Features

$57,899

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

204-688-1001

4WD Crew Cab 160" XLT FX4 6.7L

Location

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

$57,899

+ taxes & licensing

176,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9270415
  • Stock #: 1249
  • VIN: 1FT8W3BT5HEE11001

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 176,000 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST IN 2017 FORD F350 CREW CAB 6.7L 4X4 FX4 THIS IS ONE GOOD LOOKING TRUCK WITH THE 6" LIFTED KIT AND AFTERMARKET WHEELS AND 37" TIRES. THIS TRUCK ALSO HAS A SET OF LEATHER SEAT COVERS THAT WILL COME WITH THE TRUCK FOR FREE IF YOU WANT TO KEEP THE FACTORY SEATS LOOKING CLEAN AND NEW. WE ARE HAPPY TO TELL YOU THIS WAS A ONE OWNER VEHICLE WITH NO ACCIDENTS SO YOU CAN BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. 

LIMITED TIME OFFER 1 YEAR FREE WARRANTY FOR ASKING PRICE 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
command start
Turbocharged
Aftermarket Rims
37" Tires
6" LIFTED KIT

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

