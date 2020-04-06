2017 Ford F-350 XLT

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
*** TRUCK & TRAILER COMBO! *** 2017 CUSTOM F350 CREW 8-FT LONG BOX super duty, super low k!!! 2019 VOLANTE 28BH LUXURY CAMPER *** Need a truck? and a Camper Trailer?? Why not get both at the same time and get your summer started now! .........ALL PAIRED UP AND READY TO ROLL! and SAVE $2,000.00 + ANOTHER $2,000.00 WHEN FINANCED = $4,000.00 IN TOTAL SAVINGS!!! BOTH TRUCK AND TRAILER PACKAGE FOR $70,655 WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING!! Find detailed information on both units below.
20147 Ford Super Duty F-250 - Full Details here: https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/inventory/truck/gas/2017-ford-super-duty-f-350-fx4-8ft-box-big-upgrades/GT3910/
2019 Volante 28BH - Full Details here: https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/inventory/all-rv-inventory/2019-crossroads-volante-28bh-extreme-weather-pkg-fireplace-bunks-luxury/SCV4045/
Interested in a different Truck? Maybe a different Camper? Give us a call for more details! Save BIG & get this COMBO DEAL with $2,000.00 off of individually retail priced units with dealer arranged Financing!!! Total savings of $4,000.00!!!
Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
PLEASE VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY ON OUR NEW WEBSITE: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM.
