Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Ford F-350 XLT

COMBO w/ 2019 Volante 28BH Camper

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford F-350 XLT

COMBO w/ 2019 Volante 28BH Camper

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

  1. 4856694
  2. 4856694
  3. 4856694
  4. 4856694
  5. 4856694
  6. 4856694
  7. 4856694
  8. 4856694
  9. 4856694
  10. 4856694
  11. 4856694
  12. 4856694
  13. 4856694
  14. 4856694
  15. 4856694
  16. 4856694
  17. 4856694
  18. 4856694
  19. 4856694
  20. 4856694
  21. 4856694
Contact Seller

$74,655

+ taxes & licensing

  • 57,000KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4856694
  • Stock #: GT3910C
  • VIN: TRUCKTRAILERC3910
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
*** TRUCK & TRAILER COMBO! *** 2017 CUSTOM F350 CREW 8-FT LONG BOX super duty, super low k!!! 2019 VOLANTE 28BH LUXURY CAMPER *** Need a truck? and a Camper Trailer?? Why not get both at the same time and get your summer started now! .........ALL PAIRED UP AND READY TO ROLL! and SAVE $2,000.00 + ANOTHER $2,000.00 WHEN FINANCED = $4,000.00 IN TOTAL SAVINGS!!! BOTH TRUCK AND TRAILER PACKAGE FOR $70,655 WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING!! Find detailed information on both units below.

20147 Ford Super Duty F-250 - Full Details here: https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/inventory/truck/gas/2017-ford-super-duty-f-350-fx4-8ft-box-big-upgrades/GT3910/

2019 Volante 28BH - Full Details here: https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/inventory/all-rv-inventory/2019-crossroads-volante-28bh-extreme-weather-pkg-fireplace-bunks-luxury/SCV4045/

Interested in a different Truck? Maybe a different Camper? Give us a call for more details! Save BIG & get this COMBO DEAL with $2,000.00 off of individually retail priced units with dealer arranged Financing!!! Total savings of $4,000.00!!!

Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

PLEASE VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY ON OUR NEW WEBSITE: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM.

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance

2019 Crossroads Vola...
 0 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic
2015 Prime Time Trac...
 0 KM
$27,600 + tax & lic
2017 Ford F-350 Supe...
 57,000 KM
$44,800 + tax & lic
Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

204-414-XXXX

(click to show)

204-414-4143

Alternate Numbers
204-489-4494

Send A Message