Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Ford Flex

77,886 KM

Details Description Features

$22,684

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,684

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Flex

2017 Ford Flex

SEL | Rare Find! | Locally Owned & Serviced | AWD | 6 Seater | Remote Start | Leather |

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Flex

SEL | Rare Find! | Locally Owned & Serviced | AWD | 6 Seater | Remote Start | Leather |

Location

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

Contact Seller
Sale

$22,684

+ taxes & licensing

77,886KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7492569
  • Stock #: F45AK3
  • VIN: 2FMHK6C80HBA12432

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 77,886 KM

Vehicle Description

Rare Vehicle! Low Kilometres! Very Well Equipped! Come See What All The Hype Is About at Birchwood Kia- 1364 Regent Avenue!
Factory Remote Start
Power Liftgate
6 Seating Capacity
V6 Engine
Leather Interior
All Wheel Drive
Touchscreen Display
Rearview Camera
Bluetooth Connectivity
Push Button Start
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Front Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Available SiriusXM Radio App
USB Ports
2 Set of Keys
Block Heater Equipped

All of our purchases comes with the following

Carfax report
Service records if available
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Call to arrange your appointment and have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model!

Only At Birchwood Kia on Regent: The Price You See Is The Price You Pay With No Hidden Fees Or Charges.
Sale price includes all current incentives; only GST and PST are extra.

Come see us at Birchwood KIA on Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!
Call us at 1-888-690-1256 or go to
BIRCHWOODKIAREGENT.CA
to browse our inventory!

Wed love to see ya at Birchwood KIA!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
remote start
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Clock
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
All Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear air conditioning
Front air conditioning
rear window defogger
3RD ROW SEATING
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Telematics
Keyless Start
Driver Side Airbag
6 spd automatic transmission
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
AppLink
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Wheels: 18" Painted Aluminum
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat
911 Assist and 2 smart charging USB ports
6 Cyl V6 Engine
Gasoline Fuel System
auxiliary audio input jack and SIRIUS satellite radio w/six-month prepaid subscription
Radio: AM/FM Stereo/Single CD/MP3-Capable -inc: 6 speakers
SYNC Communications & Entertainment System Gen 3 -inc: enhanced voice recognition
8" LCD touch-screen in centre stack w/swiping and pinch-to-zoom capabillities

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Kia on Regent

2007 Toyota Tundra S...
 305,900 KM
$9,695 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Grand Car...
 178,801 KM
$12,998 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Accord Sp...
 19,885 KM
$29,779 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Call Dealer

204-667-XXXX

(click to show)

204-667-9993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory