2017 Ford Flex

-
Exterior Colour
Oxford White
-
Interior Colour
Charcoal Black
-
Body Style
Wagon
-
Fuel Type
Gasoline
-
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
Automatic
-
Engine
6-cylinder
-
Doors
4-door
-
-
Mileage
97,348 KM
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Steering
72-Amp/Hr 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: 2,790 kgs (6,151 lbs)
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Stainless Steel Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Chrome Rear Window Trim
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Universal Garage Door Opener
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Fold Into Floor, 2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Passenger Seat -inc: Fold Flat
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
CLASS III TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: Receiver Hitch, Trailer Sway Control, Wiring Harness w/4/7 Pin Connector, Engine Oil Cooler
OXFORD WHITE TWO TONE ROOF
