2017 Ford Flex

97,348 KM

Details Description Features

$28,412

+ tax & licensing
$28,412

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2017 Ford Flex

2017 Ford Flex

SEL

2017 Ford Flex

SEL

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$28,412

+ taxes & licensing

97,348KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9079777
  • Stock #: F4RMVY
  • VIN: 2FMHK6C81HBA10821

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4RMVY
  • Mileage 97,348 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival !!!
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!
Dealer permit #4423

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Engine: 3.5L Ti-VCT V6
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Steering
3.65 Axle Ratio
70.4 L Fuel Tank
72-Amp/Hr 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
175 Amp Alternator
GVWR: 2,790 kgs (6,151 lbs)
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Fog Lights
tinted windows
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Auto On/Off Headlamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Laminated Glass
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Tires: P235/60R18 AS BSW
Stainless Steel Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Chrome Rear Window Trim
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Security System
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Compass
rear window defogger
Universal Garage Door Opener
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
4 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
KEYPAD
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Fold Into Floor, 2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Passenger Seat -inc: Fold Flat
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear View Camera
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
3RD ROW SEATING
Wood Trim Interior
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
MULTI-PANEL VISTA ROOF
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
CLASS III TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: Receiver Hitch, Trailer Sway Control, Wiring Harness w/4/7 Pin Connector, Engine Oil Cooler
OXFORD WHITE TWO TONE ROOF

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

