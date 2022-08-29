2017 Ford Flex

$28,412 + taxes & licensing 9 7 , 3 4 8 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9079777

F4RMVY VIN: 2FMHK6C81HBA10821

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Oxford White

Interior Colour Charcoal Black

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4RMVY

Mileage 97,348 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Temporary spare tire Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Engine: 3.5L Ti-VCT V6 Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Electric Power-Assist Steering 3.65 Axle Ratio 70.4 L Fuel Tank 72-Amp/Hr 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 175 Amp Alternator GVWR: 2,790 kgs (6,151 lbs) Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights tinted windows CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Chrome Grille Auto On/Off Headlamps CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Laminated Glass Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Tires: P235/60R18 AS BSW Stainless Steel Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Chrome Rear Window Trim Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Security System Cruise Control tilt steering Compass rear window defogger Universal Garage Door Opener PERIMETER ALARM Locking glove box Driver foot rest Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Front Centre Armrest Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor 4 12V DC Power Outlets HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints KEYPAD Seats w/Cloth Back Material Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Fold Into Floor, 2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents Passenger Seat -inc: Fold Flat Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer Safety Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Rear View Camera Back-Up Camera Rear Parking Sensors Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Integrated roof antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 3 LCD Monitors In The Front Streaming Audio Radio w/Seek-Scan, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Seating 3RD ROW SEATING Trim Wood Trim Interior Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter audio volume limiter early low fuel warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror MULTI-PANEL VISTA ROOF All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire CLASS III TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: Receiver Hitch, Trailer Sway Control, Wiring Harness w/4/7 Pin Connector, Engine Oil Cooler OXFORD WHITE TWO TONE ROOF

