2017 Ford Focus
2017 Ford Focus
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # R2194B
- Mileage 157,155 KM
Vehicle Description
Come see this 2017 Ford Focus **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine will keep you going. This Ford Focus comes equipped with these options: Wireless Phone Connectivity, Wheels: 16" Painted Aluminum, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed PowerShift Automatic -inc: SelectShift capability, Tires: P215/55R16, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, and SYNC Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 911 Assist, 4.2" LCD display in centre stack, AppLink and 2 smart charging USB port. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress Street, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.
Vehicle Features
