2017 Ford Focus

Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Steering Convenience Cruise Control

tilt steering

Intermittent Wipers

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Auto On/Off Headlamps

Temporary spare tire Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Windows rear window defogger Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Audio Controls Safety Driver Knee Airbag

Passenger Airbag

Child-Safety Locks Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear bench seats Comfort Front air conditioning

Additional Features Anti-Starter

Rear View Camera

Driver Side Airbag

Mirror integrated turn signals

Air Bag-Passenger Sensor

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter

audio volume limiter

early low fuel warning

Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

Drive Side Vanity Mirrors

Front Body Side Impact Airbag

Front Head Side Impact Airbag

Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors

Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

