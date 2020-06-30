Menu
2017 Ford Focus

45,459 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

204-786-3811

2017 Ford Focus

2017 Ford Focus

SE

2017 Ford Focus

SE

Location

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-786-3811

  • Listing ID: 5341193
  • Stock #: 198081
  • VIN: 1FADP3FEXHL226631

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

45,459KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 45,459 KM

Vehicle Description

Compact Cars, 4dr Sdn SE, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-3 1.0 L/61

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Smart Device Integration
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

