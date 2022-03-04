Menu
2017 Ford Focus

44,892 KM

Details

$20,000

+ tax & licensing
$20,000

+ taxes & licensing

Ride Time

204-272-6161

2017 Ford Focus

2017 Ford Focus

SE

2017 Ford Focus

SE

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

$20,000

+ taxes & licensing

44,892KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8491248
  Stock #: 22178
  VIN: 1FADP3K24HL233411

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White[Oxford White]
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 22178
  Mileage 44,892 KM

2017 Ford Focus SE
 44,892 KM
$20,000
2017 Chevrolet Sonic...
 66,461 KM
$21,000
2012 Dodge Journey SXT
 136,066 KM
$13,500

Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

