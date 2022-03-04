2017 Ford Focus

$20,000 + taxes & licensing 4 4 , 8 9 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8491248

8491248 Stock #: 22178

22178 VIN: 1FADP3K24HL233411

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White[Oxford White]

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 22178

Mileage 44,892 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.