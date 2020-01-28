CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents 2017 Ford Fusion SE Burgundy 2017 FWD EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT 6-Speed Automatic



Heated Seats, Back Up Camera, Power Seats, 6-Speed Automatic, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, All-Weather Floor Mats, Brake assist, Cloth/Vinyl Front Bucket Seats, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Engine Block Heater, Equipment Group 201A, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Fusion SE Appearance Package, Fusion SE Winter Package, Halogen Fog Lamps w/Bright Chrome Trim Black Bezel, Heated Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signal Indicators, Heated Front Seats, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/MP3/Single-CD Player, Rear Spoiler, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 18" Premium Painted Dark Stainless.





Reviews:

* Owners tend to rate the Fusion highly in most aspects of ride quality, performance, fuel mileage, comfort, and versatility. The higher-output turbo engines are favourites amongst enthusiasts, and the up-level feature content adds extra appeal. Many owners also love the high-tech touches, including the MyFord Touch display and the Ford Sync central command system. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Safety Security System

Brake Assist

4 Wheel Disc Brakes

Passenger Airbag

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

tilt steering

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Floor mats

Auto On/Off Headlamps

Temporary spare tire Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Bluetooth

Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows rear window defogger Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat

Front Bucket Seats

Rear bench seats Comfort Front air conditioning

Additional Features Anti-Starter

Rear View Camera

Cloth Interior

Driver Side Airbag

6 spd automatic transmission

Air Bag-Passenger Sensor

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter

audio volume limiter

early low fuel warning

Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

911 Assist

Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag

Drive Side Vanity Mirrors

Front Body Side Impact Airbag

Front Head Side Impact Airbag

Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors

Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

SYNC Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition

Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/MP3/Single-CD Player -inc: 6 speakers and SiriusXM satellite radio w/6-month prepaid subscription

Audio Aux Input

Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat

Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat

4.2" LCD screen in centre stack

AppLink and smart-charging USB port

