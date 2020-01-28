Menu
2017 Ford Fusion

SE Clean CarFAX | HtdSts |RearCam

2017 Ford Fusion

SE Clean CarFAX | HtdSts |RearCam

Location

Birchwood Ford

810 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

  2. 4604862
Sale Price

$16,974

+ taxes & licensing

  • 31,000KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4604862
  • Stock #: F31MBP
  • VIN: 3FA6P0H94HR389820
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents 2017 Ford Fusion SE Burgundy 2017 FWD EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT 6-Speed Automatic

Heated Seats, Back Up Camera, Power Seats, 6-Speed Automatic, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, All-Weather Floor Mats, Brake assist, Cloth/Vinyl Front Bucket Seats, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Engine Block Heater, Equipment Group 201A, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Fusion SE Appearance Package, Fusion SE Winter Package, Halogen Fog Lamps w/Bright Chrome Trim Black Bezel, Heated Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signal Indicators, Heated Front Seats, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/MP3/Single-CD Player, Rear Spoiler, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 18" Premium Painted Dark Stainless.


Reviews:
* Owners tend to rate the Fusion highly in most aspects of ride quality, performance, fuel mileage, comfort, and versatility. The higher-output turbo engines are favourites amongst enthusiasts, and the up-level feature content adds extra appeal. Many owners also love the high-tech touches, including the MyFord Touch display and the Ford Sync central command system. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
What is Market Value Pricing? Market Value Pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our Pre-Owned vehicles, all the time.
Technology Meets Common Sense = Pre-Owned Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour to ensure that every single customer receives real time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell.

We dont play pricing Games = We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers.

Youll save Time & Money = For a complimentary Market Value Pricing Analysis on any pre-owned in stock vehicle just ask one of our Sales Consultant.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We know that our customers do not want to purchase someone elses problem so a basic Motor Vehicle Inspection and a quick wash just isnt good enough. We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard.
Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including Carfax, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Plus, lots more.
Still not convinced. Here are some of the extras you get from us:
- Lien Search
- Vehicle History Report
- Accident/Damage Report
- Stolen Vehicle Report
- Available Extended Warranties
- Relaxed "Low Pressure" Sales Experience
- Free Trade-In Appraisals
- Finance Pre-Approval Service
- Free Credit Report Review and Counseling
- On-Site Service Department
- Available Vehicle Protection Products
- Available Loan Protection Products
- Chartered Bank Financing
- Special Financing - Fresh Start Credit Recovery Program
- Member of the Better Business Bureau
- Member of the Used Car Dealers Association
- Pet Friendly Facility
Call us at 204-296-8868 or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Safety
  • Security System
  • Brake Assist
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Floor mats
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Temporary spare tire
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Seating
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Front Bucket Seats
  • Rear bench seats
Comfort
  • Front air conditioning
Additional Features
  • Anti-Starter
  • Rear View Camera
  • Cloth Interior
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • 6 spd automatic transmission
  • Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
  • audio volume limiter
  • early low fuel warning
  • Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
  • 911 Assist
  • Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
  • Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Body Side Impact Airbag
  • Front Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • SYNC Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition
  • Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/MP3/Single-CD Player -inc: 6 speakers and SiriusXM satellite radio w/6-month prepaid subscription
  • Audio Aux Input
  • Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
  • Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
  • 4.2" LCD screen in centre stack
  • AppLink and smart-charging USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

810 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

