2017 Ford Fusion

98,823 KM

Details Description Features

$14,550

+ tax & licensing
$14,550

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

2017 Ford Fusion

2017 Ford Fusion

SE FWD | LEATHER | SUNROOF |

2017 Ford Fusion

SE FWD | LEATHER | SUNROOF |

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

$14,550

+ taxes & licensing

98,823KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6302520
  • Stock #: F3R6NU
  • VIN: 3FA6P0H76HR210465

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 98,823 KM

Vehicle Description

This Local Trade 2017 Ford Fusion SE Sedan FWD just came in! It's powered by a 2.5L iVCT and 6-Speed Automatic Transmission.


It's loaded with features such as Power Sunroof, Back up camera, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Leather seats, Air conditioning, Cruise control, and so much more!


Awards:
* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick, Top Safety Pick+


Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!
Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Security System
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Front Wheel Drive
rear window defogger
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Honda on Regent

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

