2017 Ford Fusion

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Windows rear window defogger Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats

Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter audio volume limiter early low fuel warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

