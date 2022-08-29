2017 Ford Fusion

$19,980 + taxes & licensing 1 2 2 , 6 9 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9075589

9075589 Stock #: C7331

C7331 VIN: 3FA6P0H70HR331377

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Body Style Sedan

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # C7331

Mileage 122,694 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.