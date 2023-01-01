Menu
2017 Ford Fusion

149,879 KM

$16,888

+ tax & licensing
$16,888

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Excell

204-888-4070

2017 Ford Fusion

2017 Ford Fusion

SE

2017 Ford Fusion

SE

Location

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

204-888-4070

$16,888

+ taxes & licensing

149,879KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9850568
  • Stock #: 5089
  • VIN: 3FA6P0H71HR135089

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 5089
  • Mileage 149,879 KM

Vehicle Description

PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL (PDC), SATELLITE RADIO SIRIUS, HEATED SEATS - DRIVE AND PASSENGER, VOCAL ASSIST TELEMATICS, NAVIGATION, VOICE COMMAND / RECOGNITION, 5 PASSENGER, AM/FM/CD, HEATED MIRRORS, REAR DEFOGGER, ABS, BACK-UP CAMERA, KEYLESS GO, ROLL SENSING CURTAIN AIRBAGS, ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, MP3 CAPABILITY, SEAT - POWER DRIVER AND PASSENGER, AIR BAG, CLOTH SEATS, POWER LOCKS, SEAT TYPE - BUCKET, AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER MIRRORS, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, POWER STEERING, TILT WHEEL, HARD TOP, POWER WINDOWS, TRACTION CONTROL

___________________________________________________________________
feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive 204.888.4070 or visit us at 1399 dugald rd. winnipeg, mb!!!
___________________________________________________________________
we have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! all of our vehicles come fully certified, and every vehicle comes with a full vehicle history. price indicated on this advertisement is plus/additional any/if any, applicable fees and taxes. we can provide quick and easy on-site financing for all levels of credit! we dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. no trade required, no money down o.a.c,
at auto excell, the price is the price
___________________________________________________________________
shop 24 hours a day at autoexcell.ca or call 204.888.4070 with inquiries!!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Excell

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

204-888-4070

