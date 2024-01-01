Menu
Account
Sign In
Local Car! Low Kilometers! Key Features - Reverse Camera System - SYNC Voice-Activated System - Manual Air Conditioning - Dual Power Mirrors - Aux Audio Input Jack - Auto Dimming Mirror Dealer permit #4454

2017 Ford Mustang

71,030 KM

Details Description Features

$23,839

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Ford Mustang

V6 Coupe | Automatic | Local & Low Kilometers

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Mustang

V6 Coupe | Automatic | Local & Low Kilometers

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

Contact Seller
Sale

$23,839

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
71,030KM
VIN 1FA6P8AM2H5268641

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Lightning Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 71,030 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Car!
Low Kilometers!
Key Features

- Reverse Camera System
- SYNC Voice-Activated System
- Manual Air Conditioning
- Dual Power Mirrors
- Aux Audio Input Jack
- Auto Dimming Mirror
Dealer permit #4454

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Rear-wheel drive
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Battery w/Run Down Protection
61 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 3.7L Ti-VCT V6
3.15 Axle Ratio

Exterior

Fog Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Light tinted glass
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Fixed antenna
aux audio input jack
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Streaming Audio

Interior

Compass
Driver Information Centre
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Fixed Rear Windows
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Leather/Aluminum Steering Wheel
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
50-50 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Convenience

Clock

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

Additional Features

Speed Compensated Volume Control
Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
911 Assist
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Radio: AM/FM Stereo/Single-CD Player -inc: 6 speakers
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
SYNC Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition
4.2" LCD screen in centre stack
AppLink and 2 smart charging USB ports

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Ford

Used 2015 Kia Sorento LX AWD | Fresh Safety | Low Kilometers | New Brakes for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2015 Kia Sorento LX AWD | Fresh Safety | Low Kilometers | New Brakes 125,102 KM $14,866 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Kia Carnival LX 8 Passenger | Trailer Tow | 2 Sets Of Tires for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Kia Carnival LX 8 Passenger | Trailer Tow | 2 Sets Of Tires 144,657 KM $28,986 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Escape SE 4WD | Local Vehicle | One Owner | Heated Seat's for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 Ford Escape SE 4WD | Local Vehicle | One Owner | Heated Seat's 125,433 KM $19,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Call Dealer

204-661-XXXX

(click to show)

204-661-9555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,839

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Mustang