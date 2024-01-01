$23,839+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Mustang
V6 Coupe | Automatic | Local & Low Kilometers
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
$23,839
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Lightning Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 71,030 KM
Vehicle Description
Local Car!
Low Kilometers!
Key Features
- Reverse Camera System
- SYNC Voice-Activated System
- Manual Air Conditioning
- Dual Power Mirrors
- Aux Audio Input Jack
- Auto Dimming Mirror
Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Interior
Convenience
Safety
Additional Features
